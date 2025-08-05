​Whitby Town sign former Spennymoor Town star Donald Chimalilo

Whitby Town have completed the signing of Donald Chimalilo following his departure from Ashton United. Photo by Brian Murfield

​The Zambian attacker spent one season with the Robins, making 16 appearances in all competitions having joined them from National League North side Spennymoor Town last summer.

Chimalilo was a standout performer under Graeme Lee at Marske United before their resignation from the NPL in December 2023. Ahead of his move to Mount Pleasant, the pacey wide man put in a number of promising performances at Guiseley after turning out for Scarborough Athletic before his spell at Nethermoor.

Whitby manager Gary Liddle said: "Donald is a player who has provided a real buzz about our recent performances.

"His energy and technical skills have made him a real fan pleaser and I know they'll be as excited as I am to be able to call him a Whitby Town player. DC is someone I've long courted so to finally get him over the line is great for me and the club.”