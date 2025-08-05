Whitby Town sign former Spennymoor Town star Donald Chimalilo
The Zambian attacker spent one season with the Robins, making 16 appearances in all competitions having joined them from National League North side Spennymoor Town last summer.
Chimalilo was a standout performer under Graeme Lee at Marske United before their resignation from the NPL in December 2023. Ahead of his move to Mount Pleasant, the pacey wide man put in a number of promising performances at Guiseley after turning out for Scarborough Athletic before his spell at Nethermoor.
Whitby manager Gary Liddle said: "Donald is a player who has provided a real buzz about our recent performances.
"His energy and technical skills have made him a real fan pleaser and I know they'll be as excited as I am to be able to call him a Whitby Town player. DC is someone I've long courted so to finally get him over the line is great for me and the club.”