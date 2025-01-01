World Cup challenge for former Whitby Cricket Club skipper Luke Jarvis

Former Whitby Cricket Club skipper Luke Jarvis, right, is ready for the World Cup.

​Former Whitby Cricket Club skipper Luke Jarvis has been called up to the England Over-50s World Cup squad playing in February in Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner, who skippered Whitby CC 1st XI in the 1990s, helped England O50s retain the Ashes last summer and was also the number one bowler. He has also played against Ireland, Wales and India this summer for England.

England open their World Cup Group A campaign against Zimbabwe on Sunday February 9, followed by games against USA on February 12, UAE the following day, the home country on February 15, New Zealand on February 17 and the final match versus Namibia on February 18.

Jarvis still plays for Collingham & Linton CC 1sts, near Wetherby, who won the Aire-Wharfe premier title last season.

In the 1990s Jarvis also played first-team rugby at Whitby RFC and football for Fishburn Park and Whitby Town Reserves, plus treble winners Egton FC in the Sunday League.

His brothers Jon and Matthew also played first team cricket at Whitby CC before Matthew moved to London and Jon to the US.

All three were prominent sportsman in the 1980s and 1990s in Whitby after having schooled in the town.