Scientists investigate new Covid Delta Plus variant which ‘could be more transmissible’

‘New variants will continue to arise’

It is now a ‘Variant Under Investigation’ to reflect its possible risk as scientists urge that the pandemic is not over.

Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Viruses mutate often and at random, and it is not unexpected that new variants will continue to arise as the pandemic goes on, particularly while the case rate remains high.

“It is testament to the diligence and scientific expertise of my colleagues at UKHSA, and the genomic sequencing capacity developed through the pandemic, that this new variant has been identified and analysed so quickly.