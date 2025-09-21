DJI's products have fans across the world - and this new power station could be the perfect add-on to their kit list | DJI

DJI’s latest portable power station, the Power 1000 V2, brings faster charging, rugged design and real value for money - and we’ve tested it

Brand loyalty is something of an important thing in the world of tech, and if you've ever ventured into the world of drones, or if you're a content creator with a penchant for top-end cameras and microphones, you're likely to be a devotee of DJI.

For many people in a variety of industries, or with a variety of hobbies, DJI is a go-to brand for portable sound and imaging tech - but the company is less well known, at least in the UK, for its portable power solutions.

And it's a perfect fit. Portable power stations have become hugely popular for people who like to capture life in the great outdoors, because keeping tech topped up while off-grid is increasingly important.

The DJI Power 1000 V2 is perfect for powering appliances off grid | DJI

And if you're already loyal to DJI with your drone, action cam, or mic, then opting to power your products with a DJI power station instead of offerings from EcoFlow, Bluetti, or Jackery, makes sense.

If this sounds like you, and you're if you happen to be in the market for a portable power station, you'll be thrilled to hear that DJI has a new portable power station out - the DJI Power 1000 V2.

As its name suggests, it follows on from a previous iteration of the 1000 series, not a power station I've tested incidentally and, as you'd expect, it brings a few choice upgrades.

The key stats are rather impressive. It has a 2,600w inverter, a 1,024 LFP battery, it can put out 140 watts across its two USB C ports, and flexible charging allows you to replenish it from the wall socket, from your car, or from a solar supply.

It's powerful enough to be used as a home backup solution | DJI

It's got enough power, then, to be a complete home backup solution, but most people in the UK will use a device like this while out and about, and off-grid. And it's a bit of a monster to carry around.

Compared to lots of its competitors, it's quite an agreeable shape. Its main bulk is in its length and, while it's quite heavy at around 14kg it's easy to carry, thanks largely to its robust handles.

Build quality, as you might expect from a DJI product, is high on the agenda. The 1000 V2 has upgraded seals which means this has one of the most weather-resistant structures of any power station of its type.

The new V2 version also brings quicker charging speeds, especially on an AC supply, and topping it up to 100% now takes just 56 minutes - or it can get to 80% in 37 minutes.

It's also very expandable, with extra battery packs, charging input accessories, and bespoke add-ons for fast-charging DJI's products.

Add-ons are available to link it seamlessly with your existing DJI tech | DJI

The standard pricing for the DJI Power 1000 V2 is pretty competitive, at £799, but a deal on Amazon right now knocks 28% off that price. And that brings the price down to a seriously compelling £579.

It's similar in price to the Bluetti Elite 100 V2 I tested recently, but the DJI has a stronger inverter, and it's quicker to charge. It is a bit bigger and heavier, that said.

Fundamentally, though, DJI fans will be thrilled to hear that their favourite brand's portable power station is a genuinely decent performer, and even if you're not that familiar with DJI, there's no reason why you shouldn't consider the 1000 V2 in your list of options if you're after a high-spec 1kWh portable power station.

DJI has just made your decision a little bit more complicated. It's that good.