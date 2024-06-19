Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oppenheimer and Challengers are now available to watch on TV from the comfort of your own home. As much as we all love a trip to the cinema, the cost these days is ridiculous. Tickets and snacks can cost nearly £100 for a family of three - believe me I know! We take a look at the best movies and series to watch at home this weekend.

One of the biggest blockbuster films landed on Prime Video on Tuesday June 18. The film follows the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and a group of scientists who design and develop the atomic bomb. Directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. The Award winning movie is over three hours long so you will definitely want to grab all the snacks and get comfy on the sofa for this one. Oppenheimer on Prime Video is available to buy for £9.99 now.

Another movie that dropped on Prime recently is Challengers. The tennis movie starring everyone's favourite actress Zendaya. The movie sees Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player turned coach, who has transformed her husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. Challengers is available to buy or rent on Prime from £15.00.

Prime Video also has a selection of movies and TV series that you can watch for free if you have subscribed to be a Prime Member. Subscribers can watch the new rom-com movie The Idea of You which stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. There is also season four of The Boys and must-watch series Fallout, all for free. So grab the popcorn, close the curtains, sit back and relax all weekend.

