From left, coach Ryan Ashworth, George Rhodes Jnr, his wife Taylor and George's dad, and coach, George Rhodes Snr

Scarborough-based Rhodes Jnr will be first in action at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Sunday July 17, while Hull's Arnell, who travels to train with Ryan Ashworth and George Rhodes Snr at Westway, is boxing for the central area title inn Oldham on Saturday July 23.

Ashworth said: "Light-middleweight Rhodes Jnr is boxing a six-round contest at Sunderland's Stadium of Light against an unbeaten opponent Ewan Mackenzie.

"This is going to be a great bout and the winner will be looking to push forward towards 10-rounders.

"Camp has gone great, and we have had championship level sparring from two classy southpaws in preparation."

He added: "Female boxer Chelsey Arnell travels from Hull to train with myself and George Rhodes Snr. She is a super-featherweight, and is boxing for the central area title over 10 rounds in Oldham on Saturday July 23.

"This is a fantastic opportunity, women's boxing is on the up and we plan to be bringing back the title to Westway."