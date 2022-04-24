Adam Morris is the all-round star as Seamer & Irton beat holders Staithes

Scarborough Beckett Cricket reports

Brothers Matty (3-23) and Adam Moris (3-40) helped Seamer restrict to the visitors to 191-9 from their 45 overs, and unbeaten final-wicket stand of 46 between Andrew Theaker (34no) and Stuart Teaker (28no) keeping Staithes in contention after earlier knocks from skipper Ben Hogarth (30) and Brad Lewis (25).

Openers David Graham (36) and son Archie Graham (47) gave Seamer a solid start with a 74-run opening stand, the hosts then slipped to 128-6 until Adam Morris capped a brilliant all-round start to the season with 35 not out. Joe Tiffany also hit 25 for Seamer.

Brothers Andy and Simon Leeson hit centuries as Bridlington 2nds held on for an 11-run win at home to Staxton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The siblings shared an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 218 runs as Brid rallied from 76-4 to 294-4 from their 45 overs, Andy smacking 18 fours and two sixes in his 143no, the steadier of the two knocks compared to an astonishing 134no from just 68 balls from Simon, which saw him bludgeon nine fours and 11 sixes.

David Morris hit 86 and Jack Pinder 77 as the visitors tried their best to chase down the imposing target, Andy Dove adding 32 but the villagers fell short on 283-6, Simon Leeson taking 2-49.

Another opening-day centurion was Harry Holden, who hammered an unbeaten 101 from just 53 deliveries as Cayton eased to a 122-run home triumph against Brompton.

In a great all-round effort by the home team, Michael Dennis struck 68, Toby Jones 51, Stu Pickard 30no, Corey Towell 26 and Tom Sixsmith 23 as Cayton racked up an impressive 318-6.

Mark Bruce, with 41, and Tom Fletcher-Varey (37) gave Brompton hope, while Neil Fletcher weighed in with 25, but Brompton were dismissed for 196 in 33.5 overs, Jake McAleese taking 3-34.

Chris Batchelor and Chris Knight were the heroes as Mulgrave earned a 35-run win at Folkton & Flixton 2nds.

Both smashed centuries as the visiting openers shared a stunning stand of 282, new signing Batchelor hammering an unbeaten 149 in 128 balls and Knight 118 from 142 deliveries, Mulgrave posting 286-1.

Knight then bagged 3-35 and Craig Thompson 3-31 as Flixton were restricted to 251 all out, opener Rich Malthouse giving the hosts hope with 100, Stu Stocks adding 44.

Heslerton made a winning return to the top flight with a 99-run home win against Scalby, Andy Slaughter and Andy Exton the home heroes.

Slaughter top-scored with 63 as the hosts posted 173-6, Exton adding 28no after skipper Rob Middlewood's 32.