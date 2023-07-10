Batsman Neal Jackson hits crucial 63 as Pocklington CC see off Dunnington. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Dunnington were 79-4 before rain halted play, once play resumed the game had been reduced to 34 overs and the visitors decided to press on and eventually finished on 176-6, Harry Collins (2-34) and Ryan Lockwood (2-41) were the pick of the Pock bowlers.

Pock, whose target was 181, lost a couple of early wickets but Joss Room (42) helped to steady the ship and were well set in their chase at 100-3 before Room was stumped. Neal Jackson (63) continued his onslaught as he helped Pock towards victory. Jackson was run out late on but Ben Allport (29no) saw Pock over the line.

Pock 3rds won by five wickets at Ovington 3s.

Pock won the toss and inserted their hosts to bat, and they were eventually bowled out by for 125, Ben Davidson (3-43) and Lewis Chaplin (3-37) the pick of the bowlers.

Jonny Sumner top-scored with 39 as Pock reached their target in the 27th over.

Yapham 2nds earned a five-wicket home win against Sheriff Hutton Bridge 4ths.

Bridge hit 140 from 32 overs in a rain-reduced match, Adam Smith snapping up 4-31 and Matthew Stubbins 3-32. Yapham made a winning 141-5, Joe Moore hitting an unbeaten 44.

Yapham Under-13s fought back superbly to earn a 28-run success at home to Stamford Bridge U13s on Sunday.

Yapham made 64 from 16 overs, Oscar Goodwin scoring a solid 24.