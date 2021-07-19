BECK PREM & DIV 1: Holden and Ward brothers shine as Cayton thump Bridlington 2nds

Cayton batting in their win against Brid 2nds PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

It was an excellent all-round effort by the hosts as they racked up a massive 317-6 in sweltering conditions.

Openers Harry Holden and Jake McAleese laid the foundations for Cayton with a stand of 91, Holden smashing 74 from just 46 balls, including 13 fours and two sixes.

Skipper McAleese led by example with a composed 63 from 101 balls, Michael Dennis (31) and Connor Davison (25) also chipping in before an unbeaten stand of 66 for the seventh wicket between Stu Pickard (52no from 35 balls) and Ryan Woodhead (28no in 13 deliveries). Loanee Dan Artley claimed 4-66.

Brothers James Ward and Tom Ward then sent Brid crashing to 89 all out, Tom bagging a brilliant 4-7 and James 3-32. McAleese capped a fine all-round day with 2-5,

Ebberston secured a 10-run win at strugglers Staxton, despite a superb 112 from the visitors’ Chris Dove.

Ryan Hargreaves excelled with the ball for the hosts, snapping up 5-43 despite Ebberston making 219 from their 45 overs.

Captain Alex Machin led the way for the visitors with a cracking 79, Eddie Swiers hitting 43 and Anthony Stones 40.

Dove then led the Staxton run-chase with his excellent ton, but only Hargreaves, 22, offered any solid support as they ended up agonisingly short on 209-9.

Folkton & Flixton 2nds lead the way in Division One after an eight-wicket win at basement club Settrington.

Skipper Stephen Beal smacked 52 and Richard Horsman 26 as the hosts posted 149-9, Charlie Colley snapping up 4-10.

An unbeaten 105-run third-wicket stand between Cam Anderson (51no) and Stu Stocks (50no) wrapped up the win for the away team.

Heslerton strolled to a seven-wicket home win against promotion rivals Great Habton.

Andy Slaughter snapped up 4-32 and youngster Harry Edwards 3-30 as Habton were dismissed for 117 despite plucky efforts from Liam Allanby (34) and Dan Walker (25).

Rob Middlewood’s excellent batting form continued with an undefeated 64 to secure the win for Heslerton, Kristian Wilkinson chipping in with a tidy 24no.#

Forge Valley boosted their chances of beating the drop with a five-wicket triumph at home to Thornton Dale.

Rising star Charlie Ionascu scooped a stunning 5-39 and stalwart Alex Glass 3-9 as Dale slipped from 64-0 to 145 all out.

Opener Eddie Craggs top-scored for Dale with 36, while tail-ender Paul Waring struck 27.

Captain Sean Pinder then made sure of the win carrying his bat for a brilliant 80no, Gary Gibson adding 24.

Dean Foxton struck a superb century as Sherburn won by 109 runs at home to lowly Cayton 2nds.

Foxton hammered 13 fours in his 108 as Sherburn posted 259-7, Jack Pickard adding 36 and Kyle Outhart 25, with young all-rounder Charlie Meatheringham taking 4-37 for Cayton.