Ben Duell the all-round star as SBL Division Two high-flyers Mulgrave 2nds sink Cayton 2nds

Ben Duell smacked an impressive 68 as the second-placed hosts racked up an imposing 279-7 in 45 overs, sharing a stand of 114 for the third wicket with Chris Clarkson (63), but the top score came from number seven bat Pete Stentiford, who smashed 75 from just 54 balls, including four sixes and seven fours, opener Robert Goulding having earlier hit 25.

Daz Jones was the top Cayton bowler with 3-46.

In reply, Cayton 2nds got off to a solid start thanks to openers Jake Seastron (26) and James Barber (43), but they slipped from 66-0 to 91-6, and despite a rapid 42 from 29 balls by number nine bat Kieran Glave the visitors ended on 184 all out in 34,1 overs, Ben Duell capping a brilliant all-round performance with cracking figures of 5-50, brother Aidan taking 3-46.

Leaders Ganton carried on their superb form with a 204-run home win against 10-man Wykeham 2nds, Edward Lockwood hammering an astounding 124 not out from just 78 balls.

Lockwood smashed five sixes and 14 fours in his whirlwind innings, sharing an unbeaten 190-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rob Bradley, who was in equally forceful form with 79no from 57 balls, including three sixes and 10 fours.

Skipper Will Bradley earlier hit 31 and opener Jack Heslehurst as Ganton racked up a huge 341-5 from 45 overs, Gareth Barnard somehow emerging with decent figures of 3-34 for Wykeham in his 10 overs, unlike his fellow bowlers.

Opener Ian Thompson carried his bat for 66no as Wykeham limped to 137-4 in reply, skipper Bernard adding 29no

Malton & Old Malton CC 3rds batsman John Lay is clean-bowled by Scarborough CC 3rds bowler Paul Melling for 36 Photos by Richard Ponter

Third-placed Snainton also maintained their cracking form with a four-wicket home triumph against Nawton Grange.

Anton Wessels hit 38 and number 10 Matthew Bowes 29no as Grange were dismissed for 148 from 40.3 overs, Rob Holt taking 4-22 and Luke Calvert 3-37.

Ben Stamp then took 3-19 as Grange gave Snainton a few worrying moments after the hosts had made a fine start thanks to openers Tom Poor (49) and Michael Kipling (27).

Glaisdale won by five wickets at Scalby 2nds, while Seamer & Irton 2nds fought back well to win by 16 runs at Settrington in a low-scoring contest.

Scarborough CC 3rds in fielding action

Great Habton 2nds batter Robin Richardson smashed a stunning 169 not out as his relegation-battling team battered eight-man Goathland by 149 runs in Division Three.

Richardson showed no mercy to the seven Goathland fielders with 27 fours and five sixes in his 139-ball stint, putting on a spectacular 229 for the opening wicket with Charlie Coulson (60).

Tom Beeforth then crashed 64 in just 34 balls in reply for Goathland, including six sixes and five fours, but the depleted side were dismissed for 132 in 21.3 overs, Vernon Smith taking 4-69 and Johnny Tyson 3-10.

Leaders Flamborough won by six wickets at 10-man Wold Newton to continue their domination.

Zac Moore top-scored with 32 and opener Dave Southwell added 29 as Newton were dismissed for 122, Luke Dixon taking 3-13, with two wickets apiece from Marcos Brown-Garcia and Matt Emmerson.

Boro lost three early wickets but an unbeaten 50 from all-rounder Luke Dixon, supported well by skipper Brown-Garcia's 31 and 19no from Andy Dixon saw the leaders safely home.

Second-placed Grosmont won by five wickets at Filey 2nds, while Ravenscar remain in the promotion battle after their seven-wicket triumph at Folkton & Flixton 3rds and Muston won by 72 runs in their match at nine-man Scarborough Rugby Club.

Staxton 2nds skipper Craig Hill was the all-round hero as the basement team won by 37 runs in their Division Four match at home to Forge Valley 2nds.

Opener Hill top-scored with a fantastic 86 as the hosts posted 234-4 from 40 overs, Danny Cooper hitting an impressive 59no, Elliott Cooper 37 and Kieron Rutter 32, Finley Saville taking three wickets for Valley.

Hill then wrapped up the Valley tail to secure the win for Staxton with 4-10 from 5.4 overs as the visitors were dismissed for 197 in 35.4 overs.

Opener Gary Gibson had smashed an excellent 79 and Dan Boyes a forceful 51 but Hill dashed the Ayton club's victory hopes.

Keith Barber's magnificent 103 helped Pickering 3rds to a nine-wicket win at Brompton 2nds.

Barber and Tom Adams (58) shared an opening stand of 190 as the Pikes eased past Brompton's 197-6.

Opener Dan Reardon had earlier carried his bat for 70 for Brompton, Chris Spenceley adding 52,

Matthew Lickes' excellent knock of 102 paved the way for Sherburn 2nds' massive 184-run success at Bridlington 3rds.

Opener Leah Dobson hit 29 and Al Lickes 25 as Sherburn made a solid start, then Matthew Lickes and Jordon Farrow (67no) shared a magnificent 179-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Matthew Lickes hammered four sixes and 14 fours in his superb innings as Sherburn racked up an imposing 303-9, Kolbin Thorpe taking 4-70.

Farrow then completed a brilliant all-round show with 3-37 as Brid were dismissed for 119.

Malton & Old Malton 3rds eased to a 113-run win at Scarborough 3rds on Sunday.

Solid knocks from John Lay (36), Ollie Varey (35), Alastair Blacklee (33) and skipper Nick Lock (28) helped Malton to 198 all out in 34.2 overs, P Melling bagging 4-34 and Jon Cricke 3-44.

Scarborough then collapsed to 85 all out, with Lock, Lay and Hector Wigby-Ashurst taking two wickets apiece to seal the win.

Forge Valley 3rds eased to a seven-wicket win at home to Division Five title rivals Wykeham 3rds.

Openers Andy Shepherdson (43) and Gary Owen (37) gave Wykeham, who only had nine players, a solid start, but no other batters got going afterwards as they limped to 124-5 from 40 overs.

The top three of Midhunsingh Vijayasingh (51), Byju Ousephutty (28no) and Syamkumar Nair (36) steered Valley to a winning 125-3 from just 15.2 overs.