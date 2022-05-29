Scarborough CC 2nds' Prince Bedi celebrates his half-century at home to Yapham. Photos by Simon Dobson

Sessay batted first and posted a challenging 241-8 in the YPLN clash with Nasir Jamal smashing a century from 64 balls, writes Simon Dobson.

Mark Jackson made 56 and Mark Wilkie added 47.

Breidyn Schaper was Scarborough's leading wicket taker, claiming 3-63 and Ed Hopper bagged a brace.

Scarborough CC 2nds celebrate a wicket in the loss at home to Yapham

In reply, Duncan Brown (87) and Oli Stephenson (61) put on an opening stand of 152 but following a flurry of wickets, the visitors were left needing 40 runs from five overs with three wickets remaining.

Schaper, number three, was still at the crease and responded superbly. With the scores level and one ball remaining, Schaper hit the winning runs with a six to finish unbeaten on 59 from 49 balls.

Result: Scarborough 247-8 (Duncan Brown 87, Oli Stephenson 61, Breidyn Schaper 59no, Ben Kettlewell 2-56) beat *Sessay 241-8 (Nasir Jamal 100, Mark Jackson 56, Mark Wilkie 47, Breidyn Schaper 3-63, Ed Hopper 2-6) by 2 wickets.

In YPLN Division One East, Scarborough 2nds were again involved in an entertaining North Marine Road encounter but the visiting Yapham fought back to earn a four-wicket win.

Scarborough batted first and Brad Milburn raced to 33 off 26 balls.

Prince Bedi also looked in ominous form reaching his half-century but falling soon after for a 72 ball 51.

In-form Tom Bussey added a breezy 32, including two popular bank sixes but visiting bowling duo Robert Boddy (4-59) and Stuart Wainwright, who claimed 3-20, dismissed the host for 178 in 40.3 overs.

Zain Maqsood (2-43) and Hayden Williamson bowled lively spells to reduce the visitors to 44-3 but opener Sam Noble dropped anchor. Tom Kirby added 35 but despite three Prince Bedi wickets, Noble's remarkably patient, unbeaten 57 (140 balls with six fours) proved to be the difference.

Wainwright added 27no as the pair steered their side to a four-wicket victory with 5.3 overs to spare.