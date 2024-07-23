Centurion Nathan Saltmer sparkles as Pocklington CC 1sts secure superb win at South Holderness

Centurion Nathan Saltmer sparkled as Pocklington CC 1sts secured a superb win at South Holderness

Pocklington CC 1sts batsman Nathan Saltmer’s superb unbeaten 122 earned his side a stunning two-wicket win at South Holderness.

Pock had a tough chase after the hosts posted 249-4. At 36-4 things looked bleak in reply until Saltmer got into his groove, wickets fell around him but he played a sublime innings to chase down their target with two overs to spare.

Pock 2nds lost a close game against Castleford 2nds when 118 all out chasing 138.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Saltmer (43no) and Josh Tanikal (5-34) were the stand out performers for Pock.

Yapham Ladies all-rounder Robyn Dennington shone with bat and ball in their win against Sessay on Sunday. PHOTO BY SIMON DOBSON

A young Pock 3rds hosted Selby 3rds and posted 153-6, Jonny Lister and John Fiorentini hitting 57s.

Selby were too strong for Pock and won by eight wickets with 15 overs to spare.

The Pock 4ths were at Selby 4ths and also came up short as they were bowled out for 93 in their run-chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yapham Ladies earned an eight-run home win against Sessay Emeralds 2nds.

Yapham struggled to get going, until a quick 32 from Robyn Dennington brought the total to 116 all out. After a good start by Sessay, Dennington took 3-16 and Ava Harris 2-12, plus tight bowling from Connie Overfield at the death which meant Sessay ran out of overs with 108.

Yapham 1sts lost by 40 runs at home to Kirkella.

The visitors were 220 all out in 47 overs, Will Axup took 3-59. Yapham collapsed from 160-6 at a rain break, to 180 all out in 39 overs, Paul Van Dijk making 58.

Yapham 2nds lost by two wickets at Duncombe Park 2nds.