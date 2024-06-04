Greg Nesbitt hits superb 85 for leaders Yapham 2nds in win at Rufforth

Pocklington CC 1st XI.

Yapham 2nds went top of YPLN Division 4 Galtres on Saturday with a fine win at Rufforth 2nds.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field.

Yapham made a very positive 241 for 7 in 40 overs, with a brutal 85 from Greg Nesbitt, 32 from Joe Franklin and an industrious 27 not out each from Robyn Dennington and Reuben Moore.

In reply Rufforth could only muster 75 all out in 29 overs, with Dennington achieving a crisp and key run out.

Charlie Lambert struck a magnificent 150 in Pocklington's Bank Holiday Monday win.

Rob Hewitt bagged 2 for 11 off 8 and Mike Newhouse 3 for 2 off 4.4 overs as Yapham won by 166 runs.

Yapham Women lost by 15 runs in The Hundred on Sunday to premier league Wrenthorp.

Excellent bowling from Robyn Dennington (2-9) and good fielding kept them to 95-2. Yapham were all out for 80, Dennington hitting 29no.

York Uni were next up and a dominant bowling display - Mia Aconley (2-5), Kat Young (1-5) - meant York were all out for 37. Aconley (20no) then guided Yapham to victory from 34 balls for the loss of two wickets.

Pocklington 1sts beat Cottingham in Division 1 East on Monday after setting 245 in the first innings bowled the visitors out for 88, Charlie Lambert sealed the win with another brilliant century, scoring a superb 150 this time.

Then on Saturday Pock won at Filey after bowling their hosts out for 134 they then knocked the score off with four wickets in hand. Alex Downey (5-53) and Neal Jackson (76no) doing the damage.

Pocklington 2nds beat Ledsham in their match on Saturday by six wickets.

After restricting the visitors to a below par score of 154, Pock then knocked it off with six wickets in hand, Joss Room (67no) leading the team home.

The Pock 3rd team lost to Heworth 3rds on Sunday, captain Ian Scott (98) falling just short of a century for Pock.

Pock 4ths also lost on Sunday at home against Bolton Percy 3rds who were 175 all out batting first, Shaun Wilson taking 3-15.