Pock posted 250 after being reduced to 87-5, mainly thanks to a 101-run partnership from Neal Jackson (52) and Alex Downey (68no).

Downey backed up his runs with an excellent five-wicket haul as the visitors were bowled out for 126 to hand Pock a fourth successive win.

Pock 2nds posted 209-7 at York, Ben Lister (65) and Kishan Parmar (43) sharing a 107-run second-wicket stand.

York fell just short on 188-8, Jon Latham (3-40) and youngster Fred Nightingale (3-42) the pick of the bowlers.

Pock 3rds continued their charge up the table in Division 2 of the Vale league on Sunday as they beat Hemingbrough 2nds by 211 runs.

The 3rds hit 255-4, Jonny Sumner hitting a brilliant 113 was well backed up by junior Josh Tanikal (49no).

]Hemingbrough were skittled for 44, Fred Nightingale (3-19) was in the wickets again but it was Under-13 Archie Sumner who stole the show with 5-9 as Pock bagged another win and 30 more points.

Dan Croft hit an excellent 100 as 10-man Pock 4ths posted 216-6 at Bolton Percy, then the hosts claimed a seven-wicket win with six overs to spare, U15 Oscar Cowling (2-59) was the pick of the bowlers for Pock.

Yapham 1sts were edged out by three wickets in the penultimate over in a close derby at Londesborough Park.

Resolute batting from Scott Hardwick (46), Paul Van Dijk (55) and Martin Pearson (41) saw Yapham to 215 all out, then Park got home in a tight finish thanks to Charles Rook’s 44 and 32 apiece from Ben Shingles and Steve Dawson.

Yapham 2nds beat visitors Hovingham 2nds by 138 runs.

Forceful batting from Jon Coote (47), Adam Smith (55) and Chris Roper (66no) saw Yapham achieve 253-4, after choosing to bat.

In reply Hovingham slipped to 115.

Yapham Women’s First XI made 149 all out at Goole Town, Alice Johnson making 36 and Robyn Dennington 37.

Goole were skittled for only 65 runs in reply, with Dennington and Johnson each taking three wickets and Ava Harris bagging four as Yapham won by 84 runs.

Yapham Under-13s faced a tough game on the road against a strong Acomb side which amassed 145 runs in their 20 overs.

