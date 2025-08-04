Mike Artley on his way to a century for Sewerby against Scalby 2nds. Photo by TCF Photography

YPLN Beckett Division 1 title-chasers Wykeham dug deep for a 38-run victory at home to Ebberston.

Ethon Stones (46) and Sam Owen (56) shared a great stand of 98 for the third wicket to help keep Wykeham in the match, but a mini-collapse from 120-2 to 165 all out saw Ebberston get back in the match thanks to fine bowling from Frankie Beal (3-40) and James Boyes (3-19).

George Hardie shone early on for the visitors with 51 as they recovered from 5-2 to 70-2, but then Ben Crick, Harry Hutchinson and Liam Eyre took two wickets apiece to send Ebberston crashing to 127 all out.

Lowly Flixton 2nds won by 42 runs at home to fourth-placed Brompton.

All-rounder Ethon Stones hit 46 for Wykeham in their win against Ebberston. Photo by Simon Dobson

An opening stand of 118 between Jack Walmsley (59) and Charlie Ionascu (45) gave Flixton a strong foundation, and fine knocks from Leigh Franks (46 in 32 balls) and Jack Stephenson (36no) helped them to 269 all out, Mark Bruce taking 4-52 and Jim Boyes 4-56.

Brooklyn Manyemba led the reply superbly for Brompton with an excellent 117 in 108 balls, including 15 fours and a six, Christian Reddish adding 40 but Brompton fell short on 227 all out, Charlie Baldwin scooping 4-66.

Seamer’s title hopes suffered a dent with a surprise home five-wicket loss against Staithes.

Callum Horne took a stunning 5-32 as Seamer were all out for 162, Archie Graham hitting 53, Anthony Jenkinson 38 and skipper Gregg Chadwick 40.

Josh Mainprize hit 31no in Bridlington 2nds' win at Seamer. Photo by TCF Photography

In reply, Dan Belsham smacked 54, Billy Walker 40 and opener Chris Morrison 28 as Staithes made 164-5 in 35.4 overs.

Fylingdales boosted their hopes of staying in the top flight with a 46-run win at 10-man Staxton.

Nat Parker’s excellent 80 not out helped Fylingdales to a respectable 171 all out while wickets fell all around him.

Opener Ryan Hargreaves struck 36, but Taylor Humble’s 4-35 and Joe Husband’s 3-32 saw Staxton dismissed for 125.

Bridlington 2nds also helped their chances of beating the drop with a six-wicket triumph at Sherburn.

Steven Janney took 3-8 and Ben Traves 3-52 as the hosts, who had 10 players, slumped from 47-2 to 94 all out despite 32 from Durham Ladies star Leah Dobson and 24 not out from Stu Pickard.

The latter claimed 3-8 to have Brid in trouble at 28-3, but fellow all-rounder Janney then struck 26, Josh Mainprize 31 not out and Andy Leeson 24 not out as Brid won with 95-4 from 27.3 overs.

Division 2 leaders Filey strolled to a 10-wicket win at Ganton, who started the day in second spot.

Ganton struggled with the bat, Ben Robson taking 3-38 as the 10-man hosts were dismissed for 72 from 25.1 overs, Harry Pinder hitting 43no and Nathan Robson 26no to swiftly knock the runs off for the pacesetters.

Stuart Watmore’s spectacular 6-33 helped promotion-chasing Great Habton ease to a seven-wicket win at home to Cloughton.

Jack Adams led the way for Cloughton with 72, skipper Jack Hakings adding 28 and Ben Rowe 26 as Cloughton were dismissed for 198 in 33.1 overs.

Tom Easterby’s sparkling undefeated 83 steered Habton to victory with 201-3 in just 21.3 overs, fellow opener Mark Aconley scoring 40.

Koppy Harrison and Mike Artley both struck excellent tons as struggling Sewerby pulled off a shock by beating high-flying visitors Scalby 2nds by 50 runs.

Opener Harrison struck a sparkling 117no in 120 balls, including 19 fours and a six, sharing a spectacular unbeaten second-wicket partnership of 227 with Mike Artley, who smacked a brilliant 112 not out in 99 deliveries, including 17 fours and a six, as they amassed 284-1, Mathew Hall-Atkinson chipping in with 32.

Mitch Collins took 4-47 as Scalby, despite a brave effort, fell short on 234-7, Jeremy Hansen hitting 53, Craig Jenkinson 35, Max Hesp 33 Edwyn Elliott-Hobson 38no.

Skipper Marcos Brown-Garcia bagged 5-10 and Harry Burton 4-10 as Flamborough eased to a 10-wicket home victory against Seamer 2nds.

Darrol Lewis hit 28 as Seamer were skittled for 72 in 35.4 overs, then openers Luke Dixon (42no) and Andy Dixon (28no) eased Boro to a winning 73-0 in just 12.4 overs.

Skipper Ben Corner was the all-round hero as Settrington climbed out of the relegation zone with a six-wicket success at home to Cayton.

Corner snapped up 3-26 in 12 overs as Cayton were 167 all out, Paul Pennock top-scoring with 52.

The Setty captain top-scored with 44 not out as the hosts reached 168-4 in 41.4 overs, Matt Midgley adding 32.

Staithes 2nds boosted their Division 3 promotion chances with a swift eight-wicket home win against rivals Snainton, moving above the visitors and up into second spot.

Ben Norman top-scored with 39 as the visitors, who only had nine players, slumped to 94 all out, Richard Major, Lucas Theaker and Paul Theaker all taking two wickets apiece.

Opener Paul Theaker capped a great individual all-round day with 58no in just 34 balls – including 11 fours and a six – as the hosts raced to a winning 97-2 in just 11.4 overs to pull nine points clear of Snainton – with a game in hand.

Relegation battlers Ebberston 2nds turned the form-book on its head with a four-wicket home success against Wykeham 2nds.

Vernon Smith snapped up 4-52, with support from Jonty Megginson (3-10) and Paul Goodenough (3-31) as the promotion-chasing visitors were dismissed for 124, opener Ben Metcalfe hitting 29.

Opener Sam Hitchenor smashed 30 from 19 balls to give the hosts a flying start, James Wingrove (24) and captain Jon King (23) helping them to victory with 125-5 in 25.1 overs.

Scarborough Rugby Club won by 39 runs at home to Staxton 2nds.

Mark Kelly hit an impressive 71no and Simon Smith 46 as the hosts made 200-7, Andy Dove taking 3-36.

Dan Thewlis struck 40 in reply and Andy Dove 36, but Staxton fell short on 161-8, Mark Tennant bagging 3-31.

Sherburn 2nds’ struggles at the foot of the table continued with a seven-wicket loss at Glaisdale.

Brompton 2nds conceded their game at home to Scarborough Hospital.

Jonathon Crick took a magnificent 5-14 as Scarborough 2nds boosted their Division 4 title push with a crushing 92-run win at rivals Forge Valley 2nds.

The Ayton club’s Jackson Boyle snapped up an impressive 4-12 as Scarborough were all out for 122, opener Hesanda Abayakoon top-scoring with 45.

The home side then slumped to 30 all out in 22 overs with Crick, Mike Mulryne (2-0) and Edward Rouse (2-10) on top form and steering the visitors to the top of the table.

Bridlington 3rds were knocked off top spot after their 66-run loss at Filey 2nds, with Alex Potter in top all-round form for the victors.

The hosts slumped to 13-4 and it was only excellent batting from Thomas Pinder, 56 in 46 balls, and number 10 bat Alex Potter, 41 in 27 deliveries, that took them to a respectable 145 all out in 26.4 overs, Josh Richardson bagging a brilliant 5-49 and Gary Tolson 3-31.

Brid were then skittled out for just 79, Potter taking an outstanding 4-3 in four overs.

Ravenscar gave their promotion hopes a lift with a nine-wicket success at Wykeham 3rds.

Rohi Ullah took 4-34 as the hosts were all out for 116, George Shannon top-scoring with 53.

Joe Bayes’ unbeaten 61 guided the visitors to victory in 22.1 overs.

Wold Newton had a hard-earned two-wicket win at home to Scalby 3rds.

Simon Moore took 4-31 as Scalby were all out for 142, Jack Mosley top-scoring with 58. Harry Parsons bagged 3-16 and Adie Hollingsworth 3-27 as Newton slipped to 110-7, but Simon Addison (21no) and Ajan Attupurath (20no) steered the 10-man hosts to victory.

Tobi Fergus was on top all-round form as Glaisdale 2nds won by four wickets at Ravenscar 2nds.

Fergus was the top visiting bowler with 3-28 as the hosts made 165-8, Jon Murrell hitting 58no and John Nelson 26.

In reply, Owen Carson struck 57, Fergus 41 and Taylor Locker 32 as Glaisdale took the win despite Simon Dixon’s 3-16.