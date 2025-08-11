Steven Janney was on top all-round form as Brid 2nds beat fellow strugglers Flixton 2nds. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington 2nds’ Steven Janney was the all-round star with a remarkable ton and three wickets as his side pulledd off a great run-chase to win by three wickets at home to YPLN Beckett Division 1 relegation rivals Flixton 2nds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opener Jack Walmsley smashed a stunning 122 from just 97 balls - including 19 fours and four sixes – for the visitors, Charlie Colley adding 25 as Flixton were dismissed for 208, Josh Mainprize scooping 3-33 and Janney 3-66.

Brid struggled early on at 25-3, but then Janney shone with the bat, hammering 130 not out from just 99 balls, including 20 fours and a six, Dale Bower adding 27. Lee Elvidge showed his experience with a brilliant 5-46 in defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Husband struck a sparkling 110 not out and took 4-25 but his Fylingdales team still suffered an agonising one-wicket reverse at Brompton.

Forge Valley skipper Charlie Baldwin struck a superb 90no in his side's win at Wykeham 2nds. Photo by Simon Dobson

The number three bat smashed seven sixes and nine fours during his terrific ton, with support from Nat Parker (34) Josh Parker (29) and Chris Hurworth (26) as they posted 238-5, Aaron Fox taking 3-40.

Ben Jarvis hit 43, and an excellent 62 from opener Tom Fletcher-Varey which kept Brompton in contention but they slipped from 146-2 to 183-9 thanks to top bowling from Husband and Barrie Heyes (4-71).

But the last-wicket pairing of number 11 Ross Triffitt, who smashed 41 not out from 23 balls, including three sixes and four fours, and Fox (13no) earned Brompton a dramatic one-wicket win with 10 balls remaining

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders Scalby sprinted to a nine-wicket win at home to Staxton.

Ganton, in batting action earlier this season, hammered Sewerby by eight wickets. Photo by Simon Dobson

Lachlan Cooke bagged a brilliant 3-9 in six overs, while Nathan Valentine took 2-4, Liam Cousins 2-24 and Paul Hesp 2-34 as Staxton slumped to 76 all out in 27.2 overs, Scalby easing to a winning 79-1 in 18.4 overs, Gregor Fraser hitting 38no and Jeremy Hansen 25no.

Matty Morris took an outstanding 5-13 as Seamer stayed in the title race with a seven-wicket success at Ebberston.

Toby Jones was also on top form the visitors with a brilliant 4-14 as the hosts were all out for 90, Jordan Welford top-scoring with 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Jenkinson’s 37 not out steered Seamer to 91-3 in 19.5 overs, opener Archie Graham having hit 34.

Brad Lewis’ impressive 89 not out helped Staithes win by five wickets at home to Sherburn.

Paul Theaker took 3-34 as the visitors were all out for 170, Jordan Wharton hitting 29 and Stuart Pickard 27. Lewis then guided Staithes to a winning 174-5 from 34.4 overs, Stu Pearson adding 35.

Great Habton kept alive their slim chances of winning the Division 2 title with a 10-run win at leaders Filey, who are still 14 points clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening bat Mark Aconley top-scored with a steady 65 for Habton, Max Fraser adding 53 and skipper Jordan Allanby 30 in just 18 balls as Habton were dismissed for 210, Paul Wookey taking 4-37.

Former Zimbabwe U19s player Kieren Geyle helped Filey rally from a poor start with a powerful 67 from 53 balls, aided by Wookey (48) and Leighton Bailey (26no) but the pacesetters ended up narrowly short on 200-7, Ryan Vance taking an impressive 4-43.

Ganton boosted their promotion challenge with an eight-wicket home triumph against relegation battlers Sewerby.

Arnie Tindall top-scored with 57 as Sewerby made 163-7, Will Megginson taking 3-43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Milner hit 52no, Robbie Bradley struck 38, opener Jack Heslehurst 27 and Isaac Hatton 24no as Ganton eased to 164-2 in 33.1 overs.

Thornton Dale battled back for a brilliant 48-run win at home to promotion rivals Scalby 2nds.

Rising stars Max Hesp and Charlie Geall took 4-15 and 4-55 as Dale were dismissed for 153, as Scalby looked to be in the driving seat, Daz Ellis hitting 48 and Tim Hunt 26.

Gareth Hunt (4-35) then shone for Dale with the ball as they battled back to skittle Scalby for 105, Tom Snowden also taking 3-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cloughton opener Sean Exley struck yet another century as his side eased to a 224-run victory at home to Settrington.

Exley smashed 132 in 117 balls – including 16 fours and three sixes, with support from fellow opener Ben Rowe (53) and Reggie Steels, who crashed 52no in just 29 deliveries, including three sixes and four fours as Cloughton declared on 309-6 with one ball of their 40 overs remaining, Tristan Midgley taking 3-61 and M Dawson 3-46.

Rowe then took 3-18, Exley 2-1 and Steels 2-24 as Setty were skittled for 85.

Seamer 2nds won by four wickets in a high-scoring contest at home to fellow strugglers Grosmont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Benney smashed 79, fellow opener Charlie Parker 42, Chris Pickering 49no and Joe MacDonald 44no as the visitors made 248-7.

Jamie Haxby’s excellent 106 not out helped Seamer recover from 12-2 to 172-2, allied to Joe Tiffany’s superb 81, but Grosmont then fought back to reduce the hosts to 210-6, only for Haxby and Dan Jewitt (25no) to seal the win with 2.1 overs remaining.

Cayton edged to a one-wicket victory at home to Flamborough.

Number seven bat Kyle Outhart smashed a superb 112 not out as struggling Sherburn tied at home to Division 3 title-chasers Staithes 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Miles added 43 as the hosts posted 206-8, Jonathan Ward taking 3-33.

In reply, Daley Wharton then shone with the ball for the hosts with 4-47 as Staithes slumped to 86-6, opener Richard Ward hitting 34, but then lower-order heroics from Lucas Theaker (65no) and Jonathan Ward (30) helped Staithes finish with 206 all out from their 40 overs.

Skipper Charlie Baldwin smacked a stunning unbeaten 90 as leaders Forge Valley eased to an eight-wicket success at promotion rivals Wykeham 2nds.

Opener Jack Milburn’s 66 helped the hosts post a reasonable score of 147 all out, Charlie Ionascu claiming 4-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldwin then shone with the bat, hitting 18 fours in his 74-ball innings, getting support from Steve Bates (23no) in a great undefeated third-wicket stand of 113 as the leaders eased to a winning 148-2 in 28.4 overs.

Brompton 2nds eased to an eight-wicket triumph at Staxton 2nds.

Opener Craig Hill top-scored with 49 as the hosts made 147-9, Alex Bennett taking 3-0.

Brompton openers Jay Allison-Wilson (69) and Robin Siddle (50no) gave the visitors a strong start with a cracking 117-run stand, Phil Holden’s 27no sealing the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Hospital moved up to third place with a 15-run home win against Glaisdale.

Hospital posted 223-8, Srivatsa Sambamurthy top-scored with 62, Sandeep Sojan adding 42 and skipper Shine Suja 41, Jack Harland bagging 3-24 and Alex Burtt 3-51.

In reply, Chris Spenceley hit 42 and Sam Webster 47 and Glaisdale looked in good shape at 145-3, but Salman Yahya took 3-53 and Libin Varghese 3-47 as the visitors were all out for 208.

Snainton’s promotion hopes were dented as they lost by 39 runs at home to neighbours Ebberston 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Mulryne’s spectacular 124 not out helped Division 4 leaders Scarborough 2nds earn a four-wicket win at home to Thornton Dale 2nds.

The visitors rallied from 27-3 to make 209-7, Harry Parsons hammering a crucial 77 not out and Andy Parsons 54, the duo sharing a stand of 107 for the fourth wicket.

Opener Mulryne then took the run-chase by the scruff of the neck, striking 24 fours in his tremendous ton as Scarborough won with 210-6 in 33 overs.

Tahsin Ahmed Marjan struck a magnificent 101 as Filey 2nds romped to a 184-run win at Forge Valley 2nds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marjan smashed four sixes and 12 fours, and shared an opening stand of 74 with Ellery Liley (36), with further support coming from stalwart Craig Sanderson (33) and Tyler Beck (25) as they amassed 242-7, Valley were then skittled for just 59 with Alex Potter and Ben Eblet both taking 2-8 and Hashami Khalil Ullah 2-14.

Wold Newton earned a 51-run win on their travels at lowly Glaisdale 2nds.