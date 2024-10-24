Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Filey Golf Club is in the process of installing a wind turbine to reduce its reliance on energy generated by fossil fuels.

The final part of the installation is scheduled to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday. This will involve lifting the 15 metre mast into place and fitting the wind turbine on top. The sweep of the turbine blades is 13 metres in diameter.

The overall cost of the project, circa £110,000 is being met by loans from members of the Golf Club and circa £49,950 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund administered by the new York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Additionally, the Club has installed an indoor simulator that will allow coaching to take place during periods of poor weather when the golf course might be closed.