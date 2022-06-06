Snainton batsman Rob Holt hit 19no in his side's home win against Settrington

The home side looked to be heading for defeat after being dismissed for only 112, Nick Gibson scooping a superb 4-5 and Luke Jackson 3-13.

Ganton collapsed from 81-2 to 112 all out, opener Jack Heslehurst (36) and Patrick Philpott (31) putting on 49 for the third wicket.

Greg Cousins, Mathew Atkinson and Edward Bradley then took two wickets each as Mulgrave slipped to 106 all out in 41.5 overs, Chris Clarkson top-scoring with 31.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifties from opener Michael Kipling and Carl Wilson helped third-placed Snainton to a 37-run home triumph against 10-man Settrington.

Kipling hit 58 and Wilson 55 as the hosts posted 176-8, Rob Harrison, Andy Taylor, Rollo Storey and Ben Corner bagging two wickets each.

Stephen Beal (31) and Jack Corner (35) tried their best with the bat for Settrington, but top bowling from Rob Holt (4-34) reduced the away team to 139 all out.

Nawton Grange remain in the promotion hunt after their two-wicket win at home to Wykeham 2nds.

Rich Cook batting for Snainton against Settrington

Veteran Chris Soulsby smacked a crucial 66 as the visitors posted 189-7, with David Stockhill adding 33.

Grange made a shocking start to their run-chase, slipping to 0-2 and 22-3, but Tommy Garbutt (35), skipper Darren Smith (32) and Terry Ellis (28) got them back on track but at 154-8 they looked to be heading for defeat.

A ninth-wicket unbeaten stand of 36 between number 10 bat Jack Deighton (29no) and number eight bat Dan Otterburn-Smith steered the hosts to a winning 190-8 from 43.3 overs.

Seamer & Irton 2nds won by 28 runs at Scalby 2nds, with skipper Jamie Haxby scoring a brilliant 96 and Dave Lawty 79.

The visitors were soon in trouble on 30-3, but Haxby and keeper/batsman Lawty steadied the ship with a brilliant fourth-wicket stand of 139.

James Eckersall was the top Scalby bowler with 3-24.

In reply Scalby slumped to 58-6 in reply, and although lower-order batsmen Mike Buttery (27), Aidan Thomas (29) and skipper Tom Hendry (32no) all tried their best, the hosts were all out for 193, veteran Paul Greenhough bagging 3-24.

The Bayes brothers, Joe and Shaun, shone as second-placed Ravenscar continued their brilliant start to the Division Three season with a 93-run home win against Wold Newton.

Opener Joe Bayes hammered an impressive 75 and Shaun Bayes 54 as the hosts made it to 177-7.

The three-pronged attack of Luke Stokoe (3-10 in four overs), Ryan Souter (2-4 in 6.2 overs) and Zikrullah Safi (2-2 in five overs) then sent Newton crashing to 84 all out in 38.2 overs, Zac Moore top-scoring with 29.

Grosmont earned a 59-run win at Great Habton 2nds.

Opener Charlie Parker smacked a superb 83no as Grosmont posted 214-3, with fine knocks also coming from Gareth Ludlam (54) and Stuart Knaggs (50).

Skipper Charlie Coulson also hit top form with an excellent 73no, but Will Hartley (28) was the only other Habton batsman to thrive as the hosts only made 155-4 from 40 overs.

Scarborough Rugby Club won by two wickets at home to Filey 2nds, despite a cracking 110 by the visitors' Tom Micklethwaite.

The latter dominated the Filey 2nds innings of 136-8 from 40 overs, Tom Hazledine bagging 3-27.

Skipper Brett Canham's fine knock of 54 and an unbeaten 31 from Mark Tennant helped the hosts to a winning 140-8 with nine overs left, despite superb bowling from Theo Watson (4-15).

Leaders Flamborough eased to a nine-wicket win at Muston, while third-placed Goathland snapped up a six-wicket win at Folkton & Flixton 3rds.

Sherburn 2nds moved into top spot in Division Four after a dramatic four-run home win against rivals Pickering 3rds.

The in-form Ashley Oldroyd led the way with the bat for the hosts with a steady 61no from 139 balls as his side made their way to 154-4 from 40 overs, sharing an opening stand of 58 with Matthew Lickes (32).

The Pikes also made a solid start, skipper Keith Barber (34) and Tom Adams (20) putting on 48 runs, Macauley Gibson (22) and Archie Lythe (21no) trying their best to steer the visitors to victory but they fell agonisingly short on 150-6, Oldroyd capping a fine all-round day with 3-38.

Scarborough 3rds coasted to an eight-wicket victory at a depleted Brompton 2nds.

Arthur Aston top-scored with 42 as Brompton were dismissed for 124, Paul Melling, Alfie Wood and Tom Melling taking two wickets each for Scarborough.

Skipper Tim Cashell (41) and Ben Crick (37) then paved the way for victory with an opening stand of 86, Stephen Mulryne's 27no sealing victory as they raced to 125-2 from 18.3 overs.

Malton & Old Malton 3rds lost by 30 runs at Forge Valley 2nds, while Staxton 2nds conceded their home fixture against Bridlington 3rds.

Division Five leaders Wykeham 3rds won by one wicket in a thriller at Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Scott Johnson's 47 dominated Malton's total of 125 all out, as no one else made it double figures, an extras total of 39 proving vital, with Harry Hutchinson scooping a stunning 5-29.

Skipper Gary Owen and Jack Milburn struck 25 apiece and opener Andy Shepherdson 21 as Wykeham edged to a winning 126-9 with just two balls remaining.