Boro snap up winger Luca Colville from Morton

Colville, 22, who started out at Huddersfield Town before making the step up into the Bradford City first team, is a 6ft '1 winger, who can also play as a box-to-box midfielder and is adaptable to play in a variety of positions.

On signing for the Seadogs, Colville said " I am looking forward to playing regularly again after my two years at Greenock.

"Obviously, they wanted to keep me but I have moved back home to York after offers elsewhere including down in London and Scotland, but Scarborough seems the perfect fit in order to be playing regular football.

"I know a lot of the players including Dylan Cogill, Ryan Whitley, Nick Hutton and Jimmy Beadle so it will be less daunting coming into the changing room. We have had a couple of training sessions together so I have got to know a lot of the squad and staff.

"I have played in numerous positions, pretty much every position but goalkeeper and hopefully it stays that way!"