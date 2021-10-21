Boro snap up winger Luca Colville from Morton
Scarborough Athletic have signed Luca Colville from Scottish Championship side, Greenock Morton.
Colville, 22, who started out at Huddersfield Town before making the step up into the Bradford City first team, is a 6ft '1 winger, who can also play as a box-to-box midfielder and is adaptable to play in a variety of positions.
On signing for the Seadogs, Colville said " I am looking forward to playing regularly again after my two years at Greenock.
"Obviously, they wanted to keep me but I have moved back home to York after offers elsewhere including down in London and Scotland, but Scarborough seems the perfect fit in order to be playing regular football.
"I know a lot of the players including Dylan Cogill, Ryan Whitley, Nick Hutton and Jimmy Beadle so it will be less daunting coming into the changing room. We have had a couple of training sessions together so I have got to know a lot of the squad and staff.
"I have played in numerous positions, pretty much every position but goalkeeper and hopefully it stays that way!"
Luca is awaiting international clearance following his move from Scotland and his availability for Saturday's trip to Hyde United is subject to this.