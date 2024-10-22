Brad Marshall at the double as Ayton hammer Kirkdale United in Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy

Gordon Harrison Trophy reports

A Brad Marshall double steered Ayton to a 6-1 home win against Kirkdale United in the Newitts Beckett Football League Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy.

The hosts went three goals ahead through Jake and Isaac Sands plus a Bradley Marshall strike, with 16-year-old Jack Hoggard replying for the visitors before the break, writes Andy Stanton.

Kirkdale weren’t helped by the early retirement of keeper Robert Galtery, following a collision with Eric Hall, Finlay Burbidge the stand in stopper.

Second half brought more goals for Ayton as Josh Evans and Hall were on target either side of a second for Marshall.​​

Division One side Rosedale drew 4-4 at home to Division Two Sinnington in a thriller at The Milburn Fields.

Matthew Bower put the hosts ahead before Sinners hit back through Jack Vincent and Aiden Taylor penalty taking a lead into half-time.

Alastair Wilkinson squared things up for the home team early in the second period but Sinnington went ahead once more with a Charlie Hancock finish.

James King then levelled for Rosedale before Archie Turner scored a fourth for the visitors.

A late surge by Rosedale produced a third equaliser as Jonathan Sellers took advantage of a mistake by the Sinners keeper.

A penalty shootout the ultimate decider with Sinnington coming out victors by five spot-kicks to three.

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves welcomed Division One Thornton Dale and got off to a fine start with an early goal by Jack Cross.

Things got even better for the hosts as Brad Train hit a second sending the Division Two outfit into half-time with a seemingly comfortable lead.

Thornton however, managed to get their game going early in the second period and it wasn’t too long before they pulled a goal back through Jack Sawdon.

Good play by Jack South then set Morgan Elven up to fire home the equaliser before the hosts looked to have regained the lead through Simon Rouph, the striker wrongly penalised.

The visitors would then add insult to injury with a South run and finish and with A&S pushing for the late equaliser,

Man of the Match Elven would grab his second inside the final minute.

Amotherby & Swinton won 2-0 at home to Snainton.

On target were Oliver Towse and Adam Stockell with Andy Parker taking the Man of the Match honours.

Danby welcomed Ryedale Sports Club and went ahead following a fine run and finish from Reece Mould.

Second half brought an early corner for the hosts who would grab a slightly fortuitous second via an own goal header from Ryedale’s Martin Myers.

Just inside the hour mark Danby increased their lead further through talisman Jack Dowson.

Player of the Day Dowson then put in Kyle Clacherty to grab a fourth before brother Harvey rounded things off with a fifth for the moorland side.

With five minutes remaining Ryedale would break their duck with a mere consolation from their captain Brody Norton-Hunter.

Nine goals were scored as Division One high-flyers Wombleton Wanderers overcame a dogged Slingsby.

A hat-trick from David Thompson, a brace from Jack Simpson and a Chris Browne finish did the business in a game tied at one goal each at the interval.

On target for Slingsby were James Sawdon, Anthony Taylor and Martin Crick.

Fishburn Park Academy had a prosperous afternoon as they defeated Goal Sports at Broomfield Park.

Two goals from Harry Coates and a strike from Taylor Humble did the business after the visiting Division One outfit had gone ahead through Jordan Peet.