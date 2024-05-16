Bridlington Rovers Millau earn East Riding County League Championship title glory
Millau were 2-0 up by the half-time interval with both goals coming from Billy Tyler.
Langtoft dug deep and didn't make things easy for Millau.
Austen Wiles added his name to the scoresheet in the second half after dispatching a penalty with Nathan Pickering also adding a brace of goals.
Pick of the bunch was Richard Barnes with a mazy run from his own half and finishing off with an audacious chip from 20 yards to cap the game off at 6-0.
Man of the match for the champions was Joey Baker.
Millau powered to an 8-0 win on Tuesday evening at AFC Skirlaugh, with super-sub Ash Robinson and Billy Tyler scoring a brace apiece.
Nathan Pickering, Austen Wiles, Jack Sunley and sub Charley Brown also notched for the visitors.
Robinson was named as the man of the match for Millau, with keeper Jack Markwell saving a penalty to maintain a clean sheet.
Millau head to AFC Bilton on Saturday, and the champions’ final league match of the season will be on Saturday May 25 at Sculcoates Amateur Academy.
Bridlington Town Rovers complete their Premiership campaign at home to North Cave on Saturday, with only an outside chance of grabbing the title ahead of rivals Scarborough Athletic Reserves, Holme Rovers and Brandesburton.
Division Two mid-table side Bridlington Rovers Pandas lost 5-1 in their East Riding County FA Junior Country Cup final against Division One champions Beverley Town 3rds on Tuesday night.
Bridlington Rovers 1903 missed the chance to secure promotion from Division Three as they suffered an agonising defeat at Hedon Rangers Academy on Saturday.
Rovers 1903 head to fifth-placed Humber Colts for their penultimate game of the season needing a win to boost their chances of moving up to Division Two.
Second-placed Rovers 1903 will complete their league campaign at seventh-placed Great Driffield AFC Development on Saturday May 25.