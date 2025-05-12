Bridlington Rovers Millau edged out by North Cave in East Riding FA Senior Country Cup final

Bridlington Rovers Millau (grey kit) take on North Cave in the East Riding FA Senior Country cup final at Queensgate. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Rovers suffered cup heartache as they were edged out 1-0 by North Cave in the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup final at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Wednesday evening.

North Cave claimed the trophy through a Josh Elliott thunderbolt from distance, writes Alexander Fynn.

Cave started the game on the front foot as Charlie Shaw whipped in a corner into Alexander Trott which Charley Brown cleared.

Scott Wilson-Brook tried his luck from distance, but his shot went straight into the gloves of Jack Markwell.

Bridlington Rovers Millau (grey kit) get stuck in against North Cave in the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup final at Queensgate. Photo by TCF Photography

Millau struggled to get onto the front foot until the 25th minute, Rich Barnes ran strongly down the wing before a looping pass to Billy Tyler, but his weak header was comfortably saved.

The Brid team were starting to get settled into the game, and when George Jewitt-Knot fired in a free-kick, the ball found Tyler in space, but his header from close-range was once again saved.

It was North Cave though with the first goal as Josh Elliott tried his luck from distance which beat the diving Markwell.

Millau made their first change at the interval, TJ Collinson replacing Dan Anderson, but the sub made little difference, with the visitors growing in confidence, forcing the Millau shot-stopper at full stretch to stop them extending their lead.

Bridlington Rovers Millau (grey kit) take on North Cave in the East Riding FA Senior Country cup final at Queensgate. Photo by TCF Photography

Jewitt-Knot fired in a free-kick form the halfway line, which was met by the striker, he passed the ball through to Collinson, but his shot was scuffed over the bar.

The Bridlington side began to push as Collinson’s header from a cross was saved by the fingertips of Aaron Featherstone.

James Faulkner replaced Josh Christlow in the defence, then Millau came agonisingly close in finding the equaliser when Lyle Bogle managed to win the ball and runs onto the break, but somehow his shot went wide of the right post.

Millau were throwing everything at North Cave when Collinson caught Cave on the break, however his shot was easily saved.

Bridlington Rovers Millau (grey kit) battle it out with North Cave in the East Riding FA Senior Country Cup final at Queensgate. Photo by TCF Photography

Tyler tried his luck from distance, but his shot went straight to the North Cave number 1.

Millau almost found the equaliser in the last minute as Bogle had a shot from the edge of the box, it took a faint deflection off Tyler, but the shot went just wide.

Joey Baker, of Millau, said: “It’s a deflating feeling to lose a cup match.

"We had chances in front of goal but our decisions not to take them cost us. Defensively we were solid but with a strike like that from distance it was what separated the sides.”

Millau team: Jack Markwell, Joey Baker, George Jewitt-Knott, Kane Robinson, Josh Christlow, Jack Sunley, Austen Wiles, Rich Barnes, Charley Brown, Danny Anderson, Billy Tyler. Subs: Lyle Bogle, Josh Pilmoor, James Faulkner, Tom Broadbent, TJ Collinson.

Millau completed their Right Car East Riding County League Premiership season with a 2-2 draw at Cave on Saturday to finish the season in third place.

Bridlington Spa suffered a 6-0 loss against Championship South champions Beverley Town 3rds in the East Riding County League Senior Cup final on Saturday.

Spa will aim to bounce back in their HE Dean Cup final against Goole United at Queensgate on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

Brid Rovers 1903 lost 4-2 at home to East Riding Rangers Reserves in Division One.