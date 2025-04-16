Bridlington Town Reserves earned a home 2-0 win against Filey Town on Tuesday evening. Photo by TCF Photography

​It could have been a lot more comfortable, but nevertheless on their return to league action Bridlington Town Reserves picked up a crucial 2-0 victory over Filey Town in the Right Car East Riding League Premiership at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The ball was in the back of the net after just two minutes, as Jake Lister calmly slotted into the bottom left corner, though he was judged to be offside, writes Ben Edwards.

Bridlington’s fast start continued as Will Webb’s deep free-kick was headed away by a defender but only as far as Brodie Sedman, whose half volley stung the palms of the Filey goalkeeper.

Moments later, Lister was played through on goal, but fired high and wide of the right post.

Lister continued to knock on the door, but with no joy, as he took the ball on the turn 30 yards from goal, with his effort going comfortably over.

A minute later, the striker flicked Dec Tindall’s low cross towards goal, with a defender getting a touch on the ball to divert it behind for a corner.

Ryan Bemrose then looked for the opener on two occasions, as similarly to Lister he fired over from range, before heading Sam Flowerdew’s outswinging corner onto the crossbar.

Up next was Dom Richardson to try his luck from a long way out, though he drilled it wide of the right post.

Brid were forced into using two of their three subs during the first half, as Webb and Tindall went off injured and were replaced by Zak Williamson and Bailey Bennett, though it had no effect on the Seasiders’ dominance.

The deadlock was broken with 10 minutes of the first half remaining, and deservedly so. Pouncing on a defensive error, Sedman squared the ball to Lister, who tapped home into the empty net.

It seemed to awaken the visitors, as they ended the first half the better side, missing a gilt-edged opportunity as a ball across the box found the number 23, who mis-hit it, firing wide of the left post.

A Filey free-kick from 25 yards was then placed over the bar.

The Seasiders regained the momentum in the second half, as again Lister was the driving force behind the attacks. He made a superb run forward before laying the ball to Sedman, whose attempt from the edge of the box was saved.

Moments later, the number 9 made a similar dart towards goal, this time opting to go alone, though again the Filey shot stopper was equal to the shot.

Richardson again went for goal from range, but the central defender could only fire off target.

Just seconds after, the hosts were awarded a penalty as Ish Keegan was pushed over. Lister, who deserved more than one goal, stepped up, and his spot-kick went central, but well over.

Lister once more looked for the second, forcing the keeper into an excellent save as the ball was tipped behind for a corner.

With 79 minutes on the clock, Sedman played a brilliant ball out to Bennett on the left flank. He pulled it back to Bemrose, who curled the ball into the arms of the Filey goalkeeper.

After dealing with a succession of Filey set-pieces well, including a free-kick, corner and long throw-in, the hosts finally doubled their advantage with the final kick of the game.

On the counter-attack, Sedman drove down the right wing before producing a delightful lob over the goalkeeper.

The win boosts Town Reserves’ hopes of gaining promotion.