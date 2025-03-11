Bridlington Town Reserves sink ER County Premiership title rivals Bridlington Rovers Millau

Bridlington Town Reserves, red kit, beat Bridlington Rovers Millau 3-0 at Queensgate on Saturday afternoon. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town Reserves claimed a crucial 3-0 home success against derby rivals Bridlington Rovers Millau to boost their hopes of claiming the Right Car East Riding County Football League Premiership title.

​Cam Connelly made an impact after dropping down from the first team with a goal for the hosts at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Coby Scotter and Joe Pratley also got their names on the scoresheet for the Seasiders’ second string.

The win kept Town Reserves in top spot, a point ahead of Goole United, although the second-placed side still have three games in hand. Millau’s hopes of pushing for the title were dented by their loss.

Millau can keep the pressure on with a win at home to South Cave United Reserves this Saturday.

Bridlington Spa lost 6-1 on the road at Edgehill in the Scarborough FA District Cup quarter-final.

Spa, who are battling with Edgehill for the Championship North title, took a early lead through Tom Coates against the run of play with a defensive mix-up between goalkeeper Liam Cooper and the back four.

Edgehill regained their composure and responded with Billy Logan firing home neatly and Josh Greening scoring.

Greening scored his second of the game and Ryan Link capped a fine midfield display with a nice finish from 18 yards.

Logan was in ruthless form with two more goals to complete his hat-trick and a comfortable 6-1 win.

Ryan Link was named as the Edgehill man of the match while Greening put in a fine display up front.

Flamborough suffered a 2-1 home loss against Newlands Park Hotel.

Boro head to Seamer Sports this coming Saturday, while Bridlington Rovers Reserves make the trip to face Langtoft.

Bridlington Rovers 1903 drew 2-2 at home to Humber Colts in Division One, thanks to goals from Joel Rollinson and Sam Green.

This Saturday Brid Rovers 1903 head to Hessle Rangers Juniors.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas earned a 1-1 draw at Great Driffield Development in Division Two at Hutton Cranswick.

The Pandas make the trip to AFC Skirlaugh on Saturday.