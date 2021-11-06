Cartman and Gooda steer Boro to home win against Lancaster

Nathan Cartman opened the scoring for Boro

The returning Bailey Gooda shone in a much improved defensive performance, while striker Nathan Cartman, skipper in the absence of the injured Michael Coulson, once again ran his heart out.

And it was these two who scored the goals to secure the much-needed win, that saw Boro leapfrog Lancaster into 10th place in the league table, with games in hand on the sides immediately above them.

The visitors applied early pressure, as Kieran Weledji foiled Nathan Reid with a well timed tackle and keeper Ryan Whitley punched a Chris Sloan cross clear, then Ryan Watson blasted a 35-yard free kick narrowly over for Boro.

Liam Brockbank then blazed a shot over, and Whitley palmed away a cross from Sam Bailey.

Boro absorbed the pressure, before opening the scoring with a touch of magic from Cartman on 34 minutes, as Weledji lofted the ball forward, and he burst past a defender and lobbed keeper Aidan Dowling from 25 yards for a sublime finish.

Dylan Cogill tackled Paul Dawson as he chased a through-ball into the area, then shortly before the interval Charlie Bailey drilled a shot just past the post as Lancaster continued to look dangerous.

Lancaster also started the second half strongly, with their star player, attacking left-back Brockbank flashing a low shot wide of the post, Chris Sloan lobbing an effort over the bar, and skipper Glenn Steele having a shot deflected wide by Weledji.

Boro’s first attack saw Luca Colville set up Kieran Glynn, who shot narrowly over, then on 57 minutes Lancaster striker Nathan Reid lunged into Will Thornton from behind and was shown a straight red card.

The visitors still created chances in a very open and competitive game, with Jake Day, back helping the defence, heading a Rob Wilson free-kick clear, then Sam Bailey had a shot deflected wide.

Boro also looked capable of adding to their lead, as Cartman headed forward to Colville, who flicked his shot inches wide, then Glynn played the ball through to Day, who beat his marker before shooting wide. and Will Thornton lofted a shot over.

The outstanding Gooda headed a Brockbank cross clear, and an inswinging corner from Sam Bailey was punched away by Whitley, while at the other end Day fired wide after racing onto a through-ball from Glynn.

It was an absorbing match, with both sides showing full commitment, and Boro doubled their lead on 73 minutes when Gooda looped a header over the keeper at the far post.

Sloan for Lancaster, and Boro’s Lewis Maloney both fired shots wide, then on 88 minutes Boro’s Kieran Weledji saw red for a second bookable offence after committing a foul, and in the last minute Day sent a piledriver crashing past the post.

BORO: Whitley, Weledji, Cogill, Maloney (Hudson 86), Thornton, Gooda, Colville, Watson, Cartman (Cadman 89), Day, Glynn (Plant 82).

MAN OF THE MATCH: Bailey Gooda