Chairman Trevor Bull delighted by bumper crowds as Scarborough Athletic play-off push gathers momentum

The Boro fans cram into the Flamingo Land Stadium for the 0-0 draw against rivals Matlock Town Photo by Richard Ponter

Bull is also eager for the fans to keep backing the Seadogs for the final two home NPL Premier Division games of the season next month and help drive them towards the play-offs.

Bull said: “I would like to say a huge thank-you to the town for backing us as a club in the past few games, to get over 1,000 fans for the last seven matches is amazing.

“Such big crowds give the players a huge lift and I would like to ask if they please can keep coming so that we can get two more big crowds for the Gainsborough Trinity and Radcliffe games, on Saturdays April 16 and 23, and give the fans a real reason to celebrate at the end of the season.”

Boro are currently fourth in the NPL Premier Division table, and have gone 16 league and cup games without defeat, so they will be eyeing another positive result at relegation battlers Nantwich on Saturday to keep them clear of sixth-placed Whitby Town.

The teams who finish second to fifth in the table will make it into the play-offs, with those finishing second and third earning home advantage in their respective play-off semi-finals.

Bull admitted: “The title looks like being between leaders Buxton and South Shields, but if we can get third place and home advantage in the play-off semi-final that would be a huge boost.

“Matlock were the last of the top six sides we were due to play against now, but we cannot take anything for granted though as the teams we are playing against such as Nantwich and Ashton in the next two games are second and third respectively in the form table.

Scarborough Athletic's Brad Plant on the ball in the goalless draw at home to play-off rivals Matlock Town

“In Nantwich’s case they are fighting to stay up so they have just as much as us to play for so these games are very tricky.

“We play Radcliffe in the last game of the season too at home, and they could also be playing to stay up so that could well be a massive game for them.

“As for the play-offs a few of the top six sides also have to play each other before the end of the league season so there could be a lot of changes.”

The return from injury of skipper Michael Coulson, and some positive news about midfielder Lewis Maloney’s knee injury, has also boosted the Seadogs.

Bull added: “Having Michael Coulson back in action after his injury is almost like a new signing as he has missed a lot of game time.

“The bench is so strong now, Jono Greening has a lot of options to choose from.

“Lewis Maloney’s scan on his knee injury did not show up any serious damage so he will be keen to get back to training although we do not know when he will be back in action.