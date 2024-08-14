Jassem Sukar led his Whitby Town team to their first league win of the season at Matlock Town on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby Town were back in action on Tuesday night, away at Matlock Town, looking to bounce back following their opening day defeat to Bamber Bridge.

Nathan Haslam made one change to his starting 11 as new arrival Campbell Darcy came straight in for Frankie Whelan, writes Will Berwick.

As the game got underway, Matlock took control and created great chances for themselves, but Shane Bland remained relatively quiet in the Whitby goal as Matlock struggled to hit the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby would grab the lead in the 22nd minute with their only clear-cut chance to that point as Jassem Sukar sent a sublime first-time ball out to Nathan Thomas who weighted in a lovely, cushioned ball to the back post which found Alfie Doherty.

The latter leapt like a salmon at the back post to score his first goal of the season.

The game turned on its head after the opener as Matlock looked out of ideas and couldn’t break down the solid Whitby structure.

Just before the break, Whitby would double their lead through Jake Charles, grabbing his first competitive goal for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal came from some fantastic link-up play between the front three as Doherty connected with Thomas who then played Charles through with a neat pass before Town's number nine calmly slotted past the keeper.

Jassem Sukar led his Whitby Town team to their first league win of the season at Matlock Town on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

The second half got underway with Matlock looking to respond early on in their search for a route back into the match.

However, they couldn’t break down Whitby's defence, while Bland was questioned by the opposition a few times but was able to keep his clean sheet intact.

The Seasiders fought like gladiators to grind out the result and ensure they got their first win of the season.