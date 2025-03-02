Edgehill work hard to win 4-2 at Rufforth and earn North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final spot

Billy Logan scored two in the semi-final win

​Edgehill made it into their third North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final in as many seasons after a hard-earned 4-2 win at Rufforth United.

Alec Coulson’s side will take on North Ormesby in the final at Stokesley on Wednesday April 9.

Ryan Link opened the scoring from a corner after 40 minutes, Rufforth equalising from long range right on half-time.

A Billy Logan header put the visitors back in front after 50 minutes, but United again brought it all square, an excellent free kick was superbly saved by keeper Martin Cappleman but the home team reacted quickest and headed home.

Logan again put the holders back in front with a nice strike from the edge of the box and Josh Greening sealed the win late on. Lewis Taylor and Gaz Thomas impressed for Edgehill

A weakened Newlands won 1-0 at home to Langtoft to book their place in the Scarborough FA District Cup semi-finals.

Terry Day scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

Man of the match for Newlands was midfielder Liam Mintoft.

Seamer Sports lost 5-4 on penalties at Championship South title-chasers Hodgsons in the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup third round after the scores had been locked at 2-2.

Jake Gallagher scored both goals for Seamer, whose man of the match was Alfie Pearce with a great performance on his return after coming back from injury.