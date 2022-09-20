Former Scarborough Athletic and Bridlington Town striker Jake Day signs for Whitby Town

The 6ft 2inch striker arrives from Matlock and has signed a permanent deal at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground.

Jake Day said: "I just wanted to get playing again and the gaffer's given me that opportunity. I'm looking forward to getting going.

"It's not been the best start for the club so hopefully I can come in and make a difference, score some goals and start getting some points on the board.

Former Scarborough Athletic and Bridlington Town striker Jake Day signs for Whitby Town, with Blues boss Nathan Haslam

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Nathan's just said to me that there's a great setup and some great players, but they just haven't had the run of the green so hopefully if the lads get the ball into the box, I can get the goals."

Whitby Town manager, Nathan Haslam, said: "I'm really, really happy to have Jake here. It's taken a lot of hard work and a lot of conversations.

"It's soon become evident that we were lacking a target man and someone to put their neck on the line for us.

"We've got some exceptional footballers but we haven't got this type of player. Jake's arrival will give us a new dimension in the way that we play and it certainly looks like he's the missing piece in the jigsaw."

At the age of 30, Day has strong experience in non-league football, having played for Scarborough Athletic, Guiseley, Alfreton Town and Bridlington Town, along with Matlock.