Heslerton Hedgehogs U13s surge to 9-3 victory against Sleights

Heslerton U8s v Seamer Photo by Cherie Allardice

Ewan Masterman and James Stannard scored a hat-trick apiece for the Hedgehogs with Noah Johnson (2) and player of the match Elsa Lees also on target.

Heslerton Under-15s won 4-2 at Fulford after a well-fought contest.

Heslerton were first to strike, Corey Wiles poking the ball home from close-range but Fulford equalised just before the break.

Man of the match Jake Allardice restored Heslerton’s lead with a burst from midfield and crashing the ball in off the underside of the bar and a third was added after a defensive mix-up allowed Ethan Sellers to tap home.

Fulford again struck back but Sellers made sure nodding home an Allardice cross.

Heslerton Hounds Under-Eights travelled to Seamer and completed their second win of the season.

Both teams fought hard throughout, but it was Hounds who finished on top with all players playing one of their best matches so far.

Heslerton Under-12s won at home to Ayton thanks to goals from Alf Robinson and Keane Welburn.

Charlie Ellis was named player of the game for a solid performance in central defence.

Phoenix Under-14s surged to a superb 12-2 York League win at second-placed Hamilton.

Phoenix got off to a flying start Kayden Evans completing a hat-trick in the first six minutes, Hamilton got on the scoresheet, but the three-goal lead was restored by George Martin.

Four more goals were added before half-time from Martin and Evans, and one from centre-half Liam Mallen.

The second half started in a similar vein with Evans adding a penalty, another goal from Mallen, the 11th coming from Aaron Coulson and man of the match Evans completing his seven-goal salvo with the 12th.