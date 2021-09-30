Heslerton Heroes U12s hit top form against Sleights
Heslerton Heroes Under-12s faced a tough test against a very well structured and strong Sleights team.
Sleights took the lead but this kicked The Heroes into gear, a stunning free-kick from Archie Pilmoor levelling up the scores.
Tom Gibson, Reece Wright and Aaron Cook made the half-time score 4-1 to Heroes.
The second half was a tougher half but a brace from Keane Welburn including a penalty sealed the game.
Harry Brett was player of the game for a wonderful performance at left-back.
This followed a fine win a week earlier at home to Eastfield.
On target were Charlie Driver, Welburn, Taylor Sims and Pilmoor with a brace each,plus Alfie Robinson, Louie Spencer, Wright and Oliver Quill with a goal each.
Leo Minchella was player of the game for a sterling display in central midfield.
Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-13s welcomed Hunmanby to Sand Lane, the away team chalking up a 6-1 victory.
Noah Johnson scoring the consolation goal for Heslerton and James Stannard was the man of the match .
Heslerton Under-15s welcomed Division 1 outfit Dunnington to Sand Lane in the York FA Cup.
Heslerton gave themselves a mountain to climb gifting the opponents three first-half goals and despite their best efforts in the second half Heslerton couldn’t get on the scoresheet, the
Dunnington keeper making several wonderful saves.
The away team added a fourth late on to seal the win.
Myles Johnson got the man of the match vote for his constant workrate up front.
Heslerton Hounds Under-Eights welcomed Scarborough Athletic on Sunday and both teams produced some fantastic football, as Athletic ran out worthy winners in the end.
The Under-Eights have got a new kit courtesy of Third Energy.
Shaun Zablocki, Operations Director for Third Energy said: “We are delighted to be able to help a local sporting organisation like Heslerton Juniors FC, and particularly one that provides such a fantastic service for the health and wellbeing of the children in the area and the local community.”
Heslerton JFC held their first annual family fun day on August Bank Holiday Monday and raised a vast sum in their raffle on the day, half of which was donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.