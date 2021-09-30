Heslerton Heroes U12s hit top form against Sleights

Heslerton U13s in action against Hunmanby Photos by Cherie Allardice

Sleights took the lead but this kicked The Heroes into gear, a stunning free-kick from Archie Pilmoor levelling up the scores.

Tom Gibson, Reece Wright and Aaron Cook made the half-time score 4-1 to Heroes.

The second half was a tougher half but a brace from Keane Welburn including a penalty sealed the game.

Heslerton Hounds U8s in their new team kit sponsored by Third Energy.

Harry Brett was player of the game for a wonderful performance at left-back.

This followed a fine win a week earlier at home to Eastfield.

On target were Charlie Driver, Welburn, Taylor Sims and Pilmoor with a brace each,plus Alfie Robinson, Louie Spencer, Wright and Oliver Quill with a goal each.

Leo Minchella was player of the game for a sterling display in central midfield.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-13s welcomed Hunmanby to Sand Lane, the away team chalking up a 6-1 victory.

Noah Johnson scoring the consolation goal for Heslerton and James Stannard was the man of the match .

Heslerton Under-15s welcomed Division 1 outfit Dunnington to Sand Lane in the York FA Cup.

Heslerton gave themselves a mountain to climb gifting the opponents three first-half goals and despite their best efforts in the second half Heslerton couldn’t get on the scoresheet, the

Dunnington keeper making several wonderful saves.

The away team added a fourth late on to seal the win.

Myles Johnson got the man of the match vote for his constant workrate up front.

Heslerton Hounds Under-Eights welcomed Scarborough Athletic on Sunday and both teams produced some fantastic football, as Athletic ran out worthy winners in the end.

The Under-Eights have got a new kit courtesy of Third Energy.

Shaun Zablocki, Operations Director for Third Energy said: “We are delighted to be able to help a local sporting organisation like Heslerton Juniors FC, and particularly one that provides such a fantastic service for the health and wellbeing of the children in the area and the local community.”