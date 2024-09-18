Heslerton Junior Football Club Hawks get their season off to a flying start

Heslerton Juniors teams experienced mixed fortunes last weekend.

​Heslerton Junior Football Club Hawks Under-8s kicked off their season with a trip to Rawcliffe.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four goals from Trent Simpson and a hat-trick from Valentine Davison along with a player of the match performance from Harry Maw securing victory for the Hawks.

A week later the Hawks welcomed Stamford Bridge to Sand Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal from Thomas Horwell, four goals from Simpson and a brace from player of the match Davison gave the Hawks another victory with other notable performances from Reggie Cooper in goal and debutants Harry Smith and Harry Malthouse.

Heslerton Spiders after winning a tournament in Bridlington during the summer.

Heslerton Hornets U9s welcomed Yorkshire Coast to a wet Settrington.

Goals from William Flinton and Josh Brown from the spot saw the Hornets take victory in fine style with Santino Abbey securing the man of the match award.

Rawcliffe were the visitors to Heslerton Hunters U12s Hunters and they took all three points back home after a fantastic first-half display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden Davison hit a second-half goal for the hosts. Davison, Toby Farn and Harley Sefton got the plaudits for top performances on the day.

Heslerton Hurricanes U13s visited Old Malton.

Goals from man of the match Chester Driver and Ben Harrison weren't enough as Malton hit a late winner.

Heslerton Spiders U14s roared to a 10-0 home win against Rawcliffe at Settrington.

Goals from Freddie Maw (4), Tommy Lindley (3), Alfie Marrington (2) and William Hawkins saw the Spiders cruise to victory in style.

Heslerton Heroes U15s lost at a wet York RI, Lola Bayes the bright spark for the Heroes.