Heslerton Ladies earn Plate final win in the club's first women's recreational football tournament

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 7th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
The Heslerton Ladies Recreational team were Plate Winners on the day versus York RIThe Heslerton Ladies Recreational team were Plate Winners on the day versus York RI
The Heslerton Ladies Recreational team were Plate Winners on the day versus York RI
Heslerton Ladies’ first women's recreational football tournament was a smash hit.

Committed teams from as far afield as South Cave, along with Wensleydale side Leyburn joined local teams Duncombe Park, Old Malton St Mary’s, Scarborough and the hosts.

With the York area also well represented by Wigginton, Bishopthorpe and York RI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cup final winners on the day were South Cave with a 2-1 victory over Wigginton, and Heslerton were Plate Winners with a 3-1 defeat over York RI to conclude an efficiently run and well supported day by all the teams involved.

Kirkdale United Annual Award WinnersKirkdale United Annual Award Winners
Kirkdale United Annual Award Winners

Beckett League side Kirkdale United held their annual presentation evening at Crayke Sports Club.

Winners were 18-year-old Harry Bowsher who took both the Young Player and Manager’s Player accolades, joined by 16-year-old Liam Ward winner of the Most Man of the Matches.

Other winners: Players’ Choice – Robert Galtrey, Supporters Choice – Euan Surgenor, Top Scorer Nathan Surgenor, Most Assists: Glen Forrester, and Clubman of the Year Award - club photographer Colin Dilcock.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice