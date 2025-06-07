Heslerton Ladies earn Plate final win in the club's first women's recreational football tournament
Committed teams from as far afield as South Cave, along with Wensleydale side Leyburn joined local teams Duncombe Park, Old Malton St Mary’s, Scarborough and the hosts.
With the York area also well represented by Wigginton, Bishopthorpe and York RI.
Cup final winners on the day were South Cave with a 2-1 victory over Wigginton, and Heslerton were Plate Winners with a 3-1 defeat over York RI to conclude an efficiently run and well supported day by all the teams involved.
Beckett League side Kirkdale United held their annual presentation evening at Crayke Sports Club.
Winners were 18-year-old Harry Bowsher who took both the Young Player and Manager’s Player accolades, joined by 16-year-old Liam Ward winner of the Most Man of the Matches.
Other winners: Players’ Choice – Robert Galtrey, Supporters Choice – Euan Surgenor, Top Scorer Nathan Surgenor, Most Assists: Glen Forrester, and Clubman of the Year Award - club photographer Colin Dilcock.
