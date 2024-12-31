Heslerton see off rivals Danby to end the year top of the Newitts Beckett Football League second division

Tom Stockdale scores Heslerton's all important second goal in the top of Beckett League Division Two clash, which saw them beat Danby 3-0.

​With no Division One fixtures in the run-up to Christmas the focus was firmly on the top of Newitts Beckett League Division Two and the game of the day was at Sand Lane as leaders Heslerton hosted second-placed Danby.

The hosts started the brighter and Tom Stockdale should have done much better from six yards following a cute free-kick when Morgan Kendrew and Jamie Atkinson combined, writes Andy Stanton.

Danby grew into the game forcing a string of corners but Heslerton, and their keeper Simon Clark were resolute with their defending.

Midway through the first half Heslerton went ahead through leading marksman Matty Bean, who swivelled inside 10 yards to fire past Danby keeper James Smith following a fine low cross from Morgan Kendrew.

Heslerton, blue kit, take on Danby. Photos by Cherie Allardice

The second half brought several half-chances for both sides with Clark saving well from a Jack Dowson effort while Stockdale would fire a free-kick just over.

With 20 minutes remaining Josh Wade linked up with Kendrew who sent a high ball towards goal which Smith fumbled, and Stockdale fired the loose ball home.

Clark would tip over another goal bound shot from the visitors before Heslerton wrapped things up.

Following a fine stop by Smith from a Kendrew chance, sub Jack Pinder, lurking at the far post finished well when Kendrew’s corner eluded all others in the penalty area.

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home to third-placed West Pier.

Nathan Cross scrambled the all-important winner from close-range midway through the second half.

Goldsborough won 2-0 at home to Lealholm Reserves, Nathan Smurthwaite and Mike Brennan finding the target.

Fishburn Park Academy won 4-3 at home to Sinnington.

Billy Blake netted for Park and Jordan Anderson for the visitors in the first half.

The second half saw Sinnington go ahead, Anderson grabbing a second followed by a Luke Clemmit strike. Disaster would strike however inside the final 15 with Sinnington, who travelled with only a bare 11, going down to nine as injuries struck. Fishburn took full advantage, Blake scoring twice and sub Mark Waterfield adding a final-minute winner.

Slingsby fought back from 1-0 down at the break to win 5-2 at home to Bagby & Balk.

The hosts sprung into life on the hour mark with an equaliser from Anthony Taylor and added a second minutes later from Oliver Dade. Gaz Walker continued the scoring for Slingsby, his effort sandwiched between a brace from James Sawdon.

Morgan Elven hit five goals as Thornton Dale powered to a 9-1 home win against Goal Sports in the Scarborough FA District Cup.

Tim Whincup, Hugh Dale, Jack Sawdon and Nathan Konya also netted for Thornton, with Evans Sarbeng on target for for the visitors.