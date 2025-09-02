Hosts Whitby Fishermen's Society held to draw in six-goal thriller against Marske United Reserves
It was Fishermen’s who started the game looking the most likely to score. Fishermen’s found themselves one-on-one with the Marske keeper firstly through Sam Bailey and soon followed by Jack Kilpatrick, but both times Marske’s keeper somehow managed to keep the score at 0-0.
On the half-hour mark fishermen’s took the lead through a wonderful corner from young 16-year-old Zane Swales which was met with a bullet header from Jack Cairns.
After Jack Kilpatrick had another chance one-on-one with the keeper again saving, United broke on the counter attack and netted on the stroke of half-timek.
Fishermen’s started the second half causing problems on both wings and creating plenty of chances.
Eventually Fishermen’s regained their lead with a goal inside the box from midfielder Marshall Kelly.
Ten minutes later Fishermen’s doubled their lead thanks to a penalty from captain Karl Storr who fired away his spot-kick 3-1.
Marske pulled a goal back from a free-kick on the edge of the box making it 3-2 with 15 minutes left to play. Fishermen’s then had a glorious chance to double their lead again through Ryan McCormack at the back post but another fantastic save kept them in it.
On the 90th minute Marske won a corner which led to their third equaliser.
Lealholm lost 3-2 at high-flying North Ormesby in the Premier Division.
The home side led 3-0 at the break, and the villagers’ second-half goals from Kane Broadley and Calum Ripley were not quite enough to complete a comeback.
Soni Fergus was named as the man of the match for Lealholm.
Wednesday evening brought the return of the Ryedale Beckett League.
Promoted Danby welcomed Rosedale to Easton Lane in a Division One match which produced eight goals for a well-attended crowd.
Finding the net for Danby were Mark Raw with a brace, plus efforts from Jack Dowson and Adam Bainbridge.
In Division Two, Lealholm Reserves welcomed Whitby Fishermen’s Society as their Academy side returned to the Beckett League.
A solitary goal from Lealholm’s Sam Russell the only talking point of the opening 45 and Russell would double the advantage 10 minutes into the second period.
Daniel Brown pulled a goal back for the visitors on 60 minutes but the revival would be short-lived as Sonny Gill gave the home side a two-goal cushion once again and that’s how things remained.