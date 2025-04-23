Kilpatrick nets double as Whitby Fishermen roar to 5-0 home win against Whinney Banks

Jack Kilpatrick scored twice for Whitby Fishermen. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Fishermen’s Society roared to a 5-0 home win against Whinney Banks YCC in the North Riding Football League first division on Saturday afternoon.

​Karl Storr opened the scoring after 22 minutes for the Fishermen, and the advantage was doubled five minutes later through Koby Craig.

Jack Kilpatrick wrapped up the points with a third goal five minutes into the second half, and any slim hopes of a Banks recovery was scuppered just a minute later as Joel Clark was sent off. Kilpatrick scored his second just after the hour mark to make it 4-0 and the hosts’ tally was completed by Paul Cull 10 minutes from time.

Fishermen play host to champions North Ormesby this coming Saturday.

Fishermen’s Development’s game at Northallerton Town Reserves in Division Two on Saturday was postponed.

Fishburn Park Academy lost 5-2 at high-flyers West Pier in the Newitts..com Beckett League Panasonic Division 2 Cup first round on Wednesday night.

Academy roared into a two-goal lead thanks to Aaron Locker and Taylor Humble in an excellent first-half display where they could have been well clear of Pier, but the hosts levelled by the break with a quickfire double and stepped up a gear to score three more in the second half.

Dec Richardson hit two goals, with man of the match Sam Garnett, Neil Thomas and Benny Davis also on the scoresheet.

Harry Poole was named as the man of the match for the young visitors for getting his foot on the ball, doing his best to manipulate the ball and find the pockets of space for teammates, and for his leadership skills on the pitch.