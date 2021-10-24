Leaders Filey battle back from 3-1 down to win 5-3 at Newlands

Andy Noon heads in the leveller for Edgehill Reserves in the final minute of their game at home to Newlands Reserves

Super-sub Phil Dickens was named man of the match after scoring twice for Town, the first coming from a long Tyler Beck throw-in which he nodded on and beat the keeper and his second saw him take the ball around three Newlands players before firing the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area.

James Pinder also scored with a bullet header, and Pinder then turned provider as he slid Nathan Barber through one-on-one with the Newlands keeper.

Pinder was also involved in the other goal as Barber played him through only for the home keeper to bring him down and Tom Micklethwaite slammed home the spot-kick to seal the 5-3 win and maintain their 100% start to the campaign.

Newlands man of the match Chris Pearson had scored twice in second half after Ben Luntley had scored their first, the hosts paying the price for missing several gilt-edged chances to put the game to bed in the first half.

Scalby failed to raise a team for their league game at home to Edgehill.

Leaders Westover Wasps had to hold off a strong comeback from hosts Filey Town Reserves to maintain their 100% start to the Division Two season.

The visitors raced into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to a Ryan Matson double and Tommy Day's goal, Town paying the price for a string of missed chances.

Town pinned Wasps back in the second half and goals from Liam Wainwright and Luke Kempson took them to brink of a superb draw but Wasps held on.

Wasps bos Jack McFarlane said: "Max Beecroft was Westover man of the match in a good all-round team performance.

"We had a few players missing including our keeper James Burrows with midfielder Chrissy Hannam doing a superb job standing in for him and all credit to the players for battling, throughout the positional changes."

Filey's man of the match was Dan Baldry with Ben Eblet also impressing.

Martin Cooper smashed in five goals as second-placed West Pier Reserves romped to an 8-0 win at home to Newby.

Cooper kicked the scoring off with a fine scissor kick from the edge of the box into the top corner. Then he made it 2-0 about a minute later after Benny Davis' shot was parried and Cooper jumped on it and poked it home.

Davis added a third when Cooper ran down the wing, and showed a bit of trickery to cross into Davis who fiercely volleyed home.

In the second half Cooper hit another three, the fifth seeing him perform a fine Cryuff turn on edge of the box then firing into the top corner of the net.

New signing Iggy ionascu scored his first league goal of the season from the spot and Davis finished the scoring with a header for the eighth from Cooper's corner.

Pier boss Will Jenkinson said the whole team deserved to share the man of the match award in a great team performance, Ollie Cooper named as the Newby star man.

Edgehill Reserves veteran Andy Noon headed in a last-minute leveller in a 3-3 draw at home to Newlands Reserves.

After 20 minutes, Edgehill skipper Josh Pickin floated a cross to the far post to pick out seasoned campaigner Noon, who rolled back the years as he flew off the ground and volleyed him from an acute angle.

Ten minutes later Kyle O'Toole levelled for Newlands, but in a lively first half Edgehill were back in front 10 minutes before the break when Tyler Richardson knocked a through ball for Marcus O'Flanagan, who lifted his shot over advancing keeper Joe Hitchcock.

Five minutes before the interval Dan HItchcock's bullet header made it 2-2 for Newlands, and the visitors looked to have claimed all three points five minutes from time when Lee Mccoughlin scored for Newlands.

In the final minute, ex-Leeds United academy player Lewis Keven struck a lovey shot which Hitchcock saved, from the resulting corner Noon powered home a header to give Edgehill a deserved point.

Sixteen-year-old Kasey Clegg took the Edgehill man of the match playing central midfield, then centre-back for the last 20 minutes.

Itis Itis Rovers earned a 4-1 win at Beckett League Sinnington in the Scarborough FA Harbour Cup.

Mike Barker opened the scoring for Rovers with a great strike into the top corner from 25 yards.

Then former manager and keeper Jordan Lee struck a penalty to make it 2-0.

It was 3-0 on the half-hour mark with a goal from Luke Jones with the outside of the foot.

Sinnington then pulled a goal back through a penalty, but just before half-time centre-half Liam Mancrief hit a 50-yard rocket to make it 4-1.

Keeper Lee said: "The second half we put them under some severe pressure but there were no more goals.

"Credit to their keeper he was outstanding and kept them in it."

Man of the match was midfield general Alistair Jennings.

First division West Pier joined them in the next round after their hard-earned 6-3 victory at second division Seamer.

Rich Tolliday banged in a hat-trick for Pier, Harry Ward a brace and Chris Mattinson the other goal.

Taylor Plant was man of the match for Pier at centre-back.