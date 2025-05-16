"No Battle No Victory": Scarborough Athletic launches two initiatives to help support club during 'challenging time'

The Board of Directors at Scarborough Athletic Football Club have announced two new strategies to help navigate the new season while the pitch replacement takes place.

The Board of Directors at Scarborough Athletic Football Club have announced two new strategies to help navigate the uncertainty caused by the ongoing pitch replacement.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is currently in the process of securing a temporary venue to host ‘home’ games for the coming season, which will also keep the club as a team in the National League.

Work is ongoing to prepare the Mounting Systems Stadium at Bridlington and to prepare a ground-share agreement which will be subject to the approval of both the National League and Northern Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Scarborough Athletic said: “Having listened to our co-owners, supporters and sponsors we believe there is a clear drive from all involved to protect the integrity of the club by remaining as competitive as possible and ensuring that the hard work of the past 17 years is not undone.

“Given that there will clearly be some impact and uncertainty around income streams we now need everyone’s help to ensure we remain true to our mission and fan owned ethos and achieve this in a financially prudent and sustainable way.

“On a daily basis supporters have been asking us “how can we help?” and today we are able to announce two early opportunities which will hopefully allow as many people as possible to contribute financially at this challenging time.

“We will today be putting Season Tickets on sale for the forthcoming season, while the period of time we will be away from the SSV is unknown we would ask as many supporters as possible to buy a Season Ticket this year. This income stream is extremely important to the club and gives an early boost to our cashflow position and a level of certainty that will be vital in planning our season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are able to announce that Season Ticket and admission prices will remain frozen and in line with last season and a separate communication will follow with details of how these can be purchased later today.

“We would also like to inform you that we are working with various parties on strategies to hopefully assist everyone in making the 17-mile trip from the SSV to Queensgate on match days to maximise attendances and reduce the burden on our supporters.

“The Board have been overwhelmed by the offers of potential financial support we have received from so many people, these have prompted us to identify a clear need to establish a focussed campaign, for those that are willing and able, to donate in addition to the already fantastic support we receive through participation in our normal activities.

“We would therefore like to announce the introduction of a new “No Battle No Victory” fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe this fund is one great way for us to demonstrate the collective power of our fan-owned, community club and hope that by giving as many people as possible the chance to make an additional contribution we can achieve the club’s aims while remaining financially prudent. While our fan owned club operates in a financially sustainable manner and has no debt, it is not cash rich and therefore a key component of financial planning through these uncertain times will be a regular and reliable income.

“We are therefore asking as many of our co-owners, supporters and wider community, if they are able, to set up a regular donation of £20 per month into this fund which will be incredibly important in ensuring the club can survive and operate in line with its stated aims. A separate communication will follow shortly which will include all the details you need to help you make this fantastic gesture.

“The Board realises that the above specific appeals to buy a season ticket and/or commit to donations may not be accessible to all and we will be continuing to work hard to ensure that everyone in our club and community is included and we will be working on other initiatives both to raise funds and to help our fanbase support us at Bridlington. We will also be reaching out to our valued sponsors in the very near future to ensure that we meet this challenge collectively and demonstrate that as a club and community we are all “in this together”.