Saturday’s Newitts.com Beckett League Division One action saw leaders West Pier draw 1-1 at home to Kirkdale.

Rob Galtrey put Kirkdale ahead during the opening half with Andy Noon heading home a Declan Richardson cross late in the second period to keep Pier's unbeaten run intact.

Wombleton were the visitors to Snainton and though strikes from Dan Cates and Dan Marshall breached Owen I’Anson’s net, Ross Pllu, Dan Hollinshead and Tom Fletcher-Varey goals were enough to take maximum points.

Slingsby climbed to third in Division Two with a 6-1 victory at Heslerton Development.

A Rio Howden treble, along with strikes from Aaron Cooke, Anthony Taylor and Gary Walker lifted Slingsby, Matthew Bean hitting the hosts’ consolation.

Lealholm Reserves led visitors Ryedale 2-1 at the interval following a John Ventress brace, Finlay Hopper on target for Ryedale.

Ryan Taylor levelled with almost an hour played but Ventress hit the winner to complete his hat-trick.

Ryedale Hospital Cup action brought a goal-feast at Lythe as Goldsborough ran into a 4-1 first-half lead against Division One side Rosedale.

A Ben Watson treble and a strike from Jake Hambley bettered the visitors’ only effort scored by Alastair Wilkinson.

The second period saw Rosedale come to life with goals from Patrick Bernstein and Matthew Bower, and with seconds remaining James King levelled, forcing a penalty shootout, Boro the winners by four spot-kicks to two.

Heslerton travelled to Danby and took the lead early in the second half, Ethan Chan heading home a Lewis Stephenson cross.

However the lead would be short-lived, the returning Jack Dowson offered far too much time to equalise and from a Dowson free-kick Jack Allanson scored the winner.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development were 5-0 winners at home to Goal Sports.

Kieran Wade and Rhys Kipling gave the hosts a half-time lead before Kipling added two more efforts in the second period, while Koby Craig completed the scoring.

Sinnington are also through to the next round as goals from Aidan Taylor and Jack Vincent saw off Ampleforth.