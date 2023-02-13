Pocklington Town secure shoot-out win against Sculcoates in Whiteheads Fish & Chips Cup

Harry Mays receives the Chrysalis Men’s Mental Health sponsored Man of the Match award for Pocklington Town 3rds after their 1-1 draw.

It was as close as expected for the Churchill Tyres-sponsored Humber Premier League Town first team in the cup game at home against rivals Sculcoates Amateurs, writes Richard Bower.

It was 0-0 at the break and despite a second-half Nathan Walker penalty, it finished 1-1 at full-time with Pock going on to win it 4-2 on penalties and make it through to the quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a brace from Ross Pearson and a Tom Knowles strike, the Churchill Tyres-sponsored York Minster Engineering League Division 1 2nd team lost 8-3 at Haxby Town

It was a tough afternoon for Town’s depleted line-up as the Haxby-based side possessed more quality on the day.

A goal from Cal Dunham for the York Minster Engineering League YARA sponsored Reserve A 3rd team was enough to earn the team a 1-1 battling draw at home against Old Malton St. Mary’s Reserves.

It took Town a while to get going in the first half as Old Malton started on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors missed an early penalty and Town took the lead with a 25-yard strike from Cal Dunham.

It was 1-1 at half-time though following a well-worked goal and despite an end-to-end second half, with both sides having a handful of chances, a draw was a fair result after Pock had to dig deep in a difficult game but were ultimately good value for their point.

Despite a good first-half performance from the Right Car Easy Riding County League Division Three Lane Rental Services-sponsored 4th team, it was visitors Market Weighton who eventually ran out 5-0 winners as Town’s youngsters continue to learn and develop in every game.

Congratulations to Saturday's Chrysalis Men’s Mental Health sponsored Man of the Match winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad