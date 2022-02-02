Robbie Hurworth hat-trick fires Sleights to 8-0 home win against Sinnington

Charlie Smith, left and Jacob Rigden, centre, scored for Sleights in their 8-0 home win against Sinnington

Other goals came from Adam Entwistle, Will Cork-Dove, Jacob Rigden, Liam Rissen and skipper Charlie Smith were also on target

Second division pacesetters Whitby Fishermens Society Academy triumphed 3-2 on the road at mid-table Heslerton.

Academy opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleights FC

After the interval Whitby doubled their advantage from the free-kick.

Heslerton sub Dan Blanchard then fired home from close range, but Academy regained their two-goal lead despite offside claims.

Blanchard would grab his second, ably assisted by Morgan Kendrew but the visitors would see out the remaining minutes.

Goldsborough United drew 2-2 at home to Ryedale Sports Club Reserves.

Blustery conditions made for a difficult game.

Boss Andrew Hardy was forced into a number of changes and a re-shuffle, starting himself at centre-back; Ry Roe came in at right-back; and Phil Spencer and Karl Hewison paired up in the centre of midfield.

Si Taylor dropped into left back; Ben Pike switched to the left of midfield, with Dom Ingham moving out to the right.

The wind played havoc throughout the game, making any real football difficult.

But two phases of play meant Goldsbrough were able to take a two-goal lead into half-time.

Hardy read a situation well, stepping into midfield and intercepting a through ball. He carried forward before playing in Damon Craig, with the defender only half cutting the ball out before it fell back into Craig’s path. He squared for captain Ben Watson to finish.

The second was a brilliant individual goal thanks to Karl Hewison, who picked the ball up in midfield before driving forwards and hitting a shot from 25 yards that flew in off the post.

In between the goals Ryedale looked odds-on to equalise when Mikey Clark got ahead of Roe, but the latter made a brilliant last-ditch tackle just as the forward was about to pull the trigger.

Ryedale reset at half time and the pressure was always on Goldsborough and not give them the opportunity to get the ball down and hit them on the break.

On the hour mark Fennell struck a 30 yard strike into the top corner and made it 2-1.

Ten minutes later Ben Webster’s free-kick set up Jordan to neatly place the ball past the keeper and into the top corner to earn a point.

Lealholm snapped up a 2-0 success at New Marske in the North Riding League First Division East.

Brad Lewis fired the title-chasing Tigers into the lead in the first half, then Calum Ripley added a second just before the hour mark to wrap up the three points for the away side, Zac Tennant the man of the match for the victors.

Lealholm, who are second in the league table, play host to Guisborough Town Reserves this weekend.

Whitby Fisherman’s Society suffered a 5-1 loss at Guisborough Town Reserves.

Fishburn Park gained a valuable point in their battle to avloid relegation from the North Riding Premier Division when drawing at home to Thirsk Falcons.

Park face another tricky game at St Mary’s this Saturday.