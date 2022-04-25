Scarborough Athletic asking town to 'Back the Boro' ahead of play-off clash with Matlock

Town urged to back the Boro on Tuesday night

Boro's Marketing and Commercial Officer Rhiannon Hunt has urged the town to rally behind Boro ahead of Tuesday's crunch clash with Matlock Town.

Hunt said: "You may have seen that this weekend Scarborough Athletic FC made history, after a 5-2 victory in the last league fixture of this season we have managed to secure a place in the play-offs. Finishing in third place, we are in contention for promotion!

"Our third-place finish means we secured a home fixture at the Flamingo Land Stadium tomorrow, for the play-off semi-finals against Matlock Town. We will also be competing in the final of the North Riding Senior Cup at York City's ground next Wednesday.

"With your support Scarborough Athletic have reached the highest place in the club’s history and we would just like to say THANK YOU.

"Without your support this season we could not have achieved everything that we have achieved so far. Together we have not only done great things on the pitch but also off the pitch.

"As a not-for-profit and fan owned club your support has been vital to our success and will continue to be vital going forward.

"Now we urge you for one last push- join us in bringing the town together to back the Boro!"