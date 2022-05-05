Scarborough Athletic boss Jonathan Greening sets sights on National League North plans

Will Thornton holds the North Riding FA Senior Cup aloft after Scarborough Athletic's 3-0 win in the final against Guisborough Town Photo by Morgan Exley

Speaking after the Seadogs completed the league and cup double with a 3-0 NRCFA Senior Cup final win against Guisborough Town at York City's LNER Community Stadium on Wednesday night, former Manchester United,. West Brom and Middlesbrough midfielder Greening was already eyeing plans for next season.

The boss said: "We will have a little rest, I said to the chairman and the board we will start talking about things until Monday. We will have a good celebration at the weekend with the awards night and have a good drink and let the boys let their hair down because they deserve it 100%.

"It will be all go from Monday because there is no rest in football, trying to get players in. We are a league above now and it is not going to be easy, we need to add some extra quality in certain areas.

"The best thing about this season is their team spirit, if we can keep that team spirit for next year it will carry you a long way, which i has done this year.

"I am very pleased for them, we had a few blips but they all stuck together and no one ever had a bad word to say about anybody.

"I am absolutely delighted with my first season as a manager. I have always wanted to get into management, this wasn't probably the level I wanted to start at. I didn't know much about the league or the players, but Jimmy (Beadle), Blotty (Ryan Blott) and Ingy (Michael Ingham) have been absolutely tremendous.

"We are a real tight staff and as we've gone through the season we have learned a lot and that has shown as well.

Skipper Will Thornton, left, celebrates with opening goalscorer Brad Plant after the latter's strike in Scarborough Athletic's 3-0 win in the final against Guisborough Town Photo by Morgan Exley

"I am very experienced as a player but not as a manager so I am learning all the time.

"One thing is for sure, and I have learned this from other managers and coaches, is that you have to trust your players and the players have got trust you and you have to build a good environment and I think we have definitely done that."

The Athletic boss was also full of pride at his side's win in the Senior Cup final on Wednesday night.

He said: "It was a difficult game because I think the boys were still a bit drunk from Monday, but the boys were absolutely terrific.

Boro players and staff line up with the cup

"I didn't want today to be one of those where the emotions of Monday and celebrations affected it, and I thought we were really professional, got the job done and won the game 3-0.

"I said to them before the game that Guisborough are going to come out really fast, I think their season finished three weeks ago and we have had a lot of games so we knew the first 20 or 30 minutes it was going to be tough.

"Credit to Guisborough for the first 45 minutes as they harassed us, tackled us and probably they should have had a few yellow cards early doors but the referee let a few things go which probably helped them a bit.

"But I think once we got in at half-time, made a couple of subs, freshened things up a little bit we were the much better team. W had a little chat with the boys at the break and they were all desperate to go out there in the second half and put in a better performance and get the win so I'm delighted for them.

"We were down to 10 men, when Lewis (Maloney) came off with his hamstring injury, as we didn't have any more subs to come on, but the lads grafted like they have done all season and got the third goal through Watto with a great strike. I'm really delighted for them as they really deserve it.

"The support was amazing, they took over most of that stand, as I have said all season they have been fantastic and they were fantastic on Monday. I think that's what got us over the line on Monday and tonight as well.

"They supported the boys and stayed on for the celebrations. I am delighted for the fans, delighted for the players and delighted for the club, everyone who is involved.