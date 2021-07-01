Scarborough Athletic manager Jono Greening urges players to prove their value

Boro boss Jono Greening

Boro have signed ex-Middlesbrough and Whitby ace Lewis Maloney as well as welcoming back Kieran Weledji, Lewis Turner, Dylan Cogill and James Cadman for the 2021-22 season, but Greening is keen to point out all the players will have to perform in the friendlies to earn contracts.

He said: “The lads coming back to Boro and the younger lads who have been training with us to try and earn a deal have all been outstanding in four training sessions.

“But all the players have to impress in the friendlies, starting from Tuesday, to earn a contract here.

“We have a few younger lads, including some who’ve been released by York, who have been training with us.

“My plan is to play two teams versus Garforth, so they all can get 45 minutes under their belts straight away, I will have some very tough decisions to make after the pre-season.

“It will be great for my first game as Boro manager to be on familiar settings at Tadcaster Albion, also against my old Taddy manager Paul Marshall.