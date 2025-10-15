Scarborough Ladies U15s roared to a magnificent 7-1 victory at Holme Rovers.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s kept their 100% record intact with a superb 7-1 win at a very tough and resolute Holme Rovers side.

Milly Bowes opened the scoring after 15 minutes for the visitors with a fine strike, but Rovers hit back quickly with a long-range leveller.

Chloe McArthur then ran through the lines with the ball and coolly slotted past the oncoming keeper. McArthur then linked up well with Mia Morris to add her second.

Rovers then stepped up a gear and had some efforts but debutant goalkeeper Lexie Watson kept them out.

Great defending from Molly Lassey, Grace Leach, and Maddie Dunn kept the hosts at bay, linking well with midfielders Isla Williams, Matilda Floris, Sophie Gray, Matilda Jordan and Macey Crane.

McArthur added to her tally with two fine solo goals to bring the half-time score to 5-1.

Rovers came out in the second half with a different formation which Scarborough struggled to break down until Crane worked hard to move down the right wing and crossed to Morris who hit a first-time strike into the top corner.

Anna Donbavand’s persistence after a strike on target earned her a goal when the keeper parried it away and she followed up twice to get her goal.

Girl of the game went to McArthur for her continual running, support and cover when Rovers broke free.

Scarborough Ladies are still looking for players at U18, U13, U12, U11 age groups so if you would like to come and try a taster session please get in touch with the club on their Facebook social or through the club website.