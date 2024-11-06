Scarborough Ladies FC under-18s impress despite defeat at Market Weighton Town

​Scarborough Ladies Football Club Under-18s lost out by a 5-0 margin at Market Weighton Town on Saturday morning.

​The visitors were hit with several injuries to key players from the opening minutes of the City of York Girls Football League clash at Market Weighton School’s 3G pitch, but battled on bravely throughout.

The girl of the game was awarded to Ellie-Mae Bloomfield, but the entire squad put in an excellent all-round performance, battling hard until the end against a strong home side, matching them in the second half – and keeping a clean sheet for the final 37 minutes.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s will face a very tough trip to leaders Bishopthorpe White Rose this coming Saturday.