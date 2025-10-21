Scarborough Ladies Football Club U18s, U14s and U13s teams in urgent need of new recruits

The Scarborough Ladies FC Under-18s team are pictured at the end of the 2024-25 season, since this time several players have left the team due to being over 18.

​Scarborough Ladies FC chairman Chris McArthur has issued an urgent call for more players to sign up for several of their teams to ensure they can keep going.

The Under-18, Under 14 and Under-13 teams are all in urgent need of players to make sure they can continue their respective seasons in the York League, and are also looking to include two more teams at U12 and U11 and 5-8-years (Soccerettes) this season’s age groups and also looking for coaches for these age groups as well.

McArthur said: “I have never known such a lack of players for all the years I’ve been around the club, I thought that after the Lionesses’ Euros win there would be an increased level of numbers coming into teams.

“We are a thriving all-girls football club based on the Yorkshire Coast.

"We are passionate about creating opportunities for girls of all ages and abilities to get involved in football - whether that’s for fun, fitness, confidence-building, or competitive development.

“We offer structured training and league matches for girls aged 5-18, with a strong emphasis on inclusion, teamwork, and personal growth - on and off the pitch.

"No experience is needed, we train every Thursday evening at Pindar Leisure Centre with FA qualified coaches, fully DBS-checked.

"We are a friendly, award-winning grassroots club, FA Grassroots Club of the Year 2019.

“We also support any adults interested in getting involved in the coaching side by ensuring Full FA training is supported and costs covered for level 1 accreditation by the club.”

For further information, get in touch on [email protected] or on https://www.scarboroughladiesfc.com/.