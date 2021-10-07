Scarborough Ladies U15s net first win of season

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s v Shiptonthorpe United Photos by Richard Ponter

Both teams started well with Shiptonthorpe creating the first clear chance in the fifth minute but an excellent save from keeper Lucy Webster and a goal-line clearance from defender Phoebe Philps kept the scores level.

Midfielder Libby Coggins then scored for Scarborough after good play through the middle and Boro went into half-time 1-0 up.

The second half started with Boro on top and the home side raced into a deserved 3-0 lead with well taken goals from strikers Lucy Fairbank and Amelia Breckon who brushed aside two defenders and coolly slotted home.

The lead could’ve been further extended with Sarah Brennan hitting the post and then a minute later hitting the crossbar after great link-up play between the front three but Shiptonthorpe pulled a goal back with a break down the left to take the score to 3-1.

Nerves were however calmed with Fairbank netting her second of the game with a great run and unstoppable finish in the top corner, making the final score 4-1.

The whole team deserved praise for their efforts and the player of the match was awarded to three players; Philps, who tightened up the defence excellently, Fairbank with her non-stop running and brace of goals along with Emily McArthur who was calm and composed at right-back.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s drew 1-1 at Strensall Tigers.

Scarborough Ladies U15s Photo by Richard Ponter

The game kicked off and it was Strensall with an early press in the opening minutes.

Strensall continued with this style of play, and it was only fine defending from Lucy Hartley, Khloe Robinson, and Ruby Usherwood who thwarted their advances.

Again, Strensall led the attack and this gave Kim Rowe the chance to save from close range.

As the game turned in Scarborough’s favour the ball boke forward with some neat link- up passing from Isla Jones, Chloe McArthur and Harmarni Winn Atkinson gave Rachel Hodgson a one-on-one with the goalkeeper and the latter came out on top.

Strensall then took control of the game again, and a shot from out of nowhere saw the ball cannoned off the bar and bounced out into the goalkeeper’s area and was knocked out for a corner.

The resulting corner created a chance for Strensall to hammer another shot this time bouncing off the top of the bar.

Lillie Mae Bayes’ tireless running up front and hold up play could not break down the Strensall defence as they held a strong high press.

The impressive Hartley gathered the ball on the right and passed it to Pippa Wedge, who, from her own penalty area, skilfully beat two players, ran just past the halfway line before losing possession.

Strensall gathered the ball again and broke down the right and it was Usherwood who took control and knocked the ball out of play. Strensall took the throw, and this produced a first-time shot which gave Rowe no chance of stopping.

The game was now end-to-end with Jones nearly equalising but the Strensall keeper saved.

Jones again broke down the left and crossed it to McArthur and she was closed out.

Half-time saw Rowe replaced with Bella Shaw between the uprights.

Anna Joy came on and was immediately involved in the action with a great through ball for Bayes only for it to be broken down again.

Connie Brand came on again up front and was through on goal only to be narrowly judged offside.

Shaw saved two shots in quick succession to keep the score at 1-0.

The ball then broke to Atkinson in midfield and some strong battling saw her create a yard or two of space, their goalkeeper out of position for her to hit it from midway in their half and find the back of the net.

Girl of the match Hartley passed the ball up to McArthur who was crowded out by four Strensall players.

Strensall broke and were fouled resulting in a free-kick.