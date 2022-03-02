Sleights boost Beckett League title push with win against leaders Ryedale Sports Club

Sleights beat title rivals Ryedale SC

Ed Turner’s men felt aggrieved after a defeat by the same score in the previous meeting and they fell behind in this one.

However, the hosts fought back and skipper Charlie Smith buried a penalty to level the scores.

In a hard-fought contest, it was sub Sam Russell who fired home the winner to keep the hosts in touch.

A strong defensive display saw right-back Chris Hurworth take Sleights’ man of the match.

Goldsborough United suffered late heartbreak as they lost 3-2 at Division Two rivals Heslerton in a thriller.

A corner following good pressing from Ry Roe led to the opener.

The corner was cleared as far as Phil Spencer, who rolled the ball back out to Roe. From just outside the area and a tight angle, Roe fizzed a shot goalwards and into the bottom left corner to put Boro ahead.

Roe was in action again not long after, his superb curling shot hitting the post.

At the other end Heslerton had a few half chances that were well dealt with by a combination of the defence and keeper Pete Diaz-Thomson.

The second half saw Heslerton begin with purpose, only to be undone by a second from the visitors.

It was pinball in the Heslerton box, the ball hitting the keeper and bouncing off Taylor into Ben Watson’s path who made no mistake and fired home to double the visitors lead.

Heslerton halved the deficit when Ethan Chan won the ball inside the United half and his through-ball passed the Goldsborough keeper at the edge of his box and bounced into the empty net.

Young sub Charlie Richardson then set up Morgan Kendrew to level.

Into added time Kendrew whipped in a corner and although Goldsborough managed to clear the initial threat, Rob Ruston fired an unstoppable shot through the crowded box and into the goal.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy won 4-2 at Rillington.

Lewis Coultas fired the visitors into the lead in the first half but Steve Walker equalised for Rillington.

In the second half the Fishermen strolled into a 4-1 lead with further goals by Coultas, Jack Cairns, and Tom Marshall before Rillington pulled a late goal back.

Jason Shipton was Fishermen’s man of the match.

Goals from Zac Tennant and Billy Welford fired Lealholm to a 2-0 home win against Redcar Town Reserves in the North Riding League First Division East.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society lost late on 4-3 at home to New Marske.

The visitors scored three goals in the final 10 minutes to snatch victory.