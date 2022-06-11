Sleights Football Club forced to fold due to lack of players

Beckett Football League Division One club Sleights Football Club has been forced to fold due to a lack of players.

By Andy Bloomfield
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 12:14 pm
Happier times for Sleights when they won the Ryedale Hospital Cup, the village club have been forced to fold due to a lack of players
Sleights chairman Andrew Snaith tweeted on the club's account on Friday: "Thank you to those few prepared to play on next season sadly it wasn't enough and Sleights firsts will now fold.

"To say I'm disappointed & hurt is an understatement.

"Energies will now go into keeping the junior sides going by supporting the excellent volunteers we have there. AS."

Sleights played last season in the Beckett Football League, and won the Ryedale Hospital Cup final 5-2 against Goldsborough United at the Turnbull Ground last season.

Sleights FC have been forced to fold due to a lack of players