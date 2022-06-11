Happier times for Sleights when they won the Ryedale Hospital Cup, the village club have been forced to fold due to a lack of players

Sleights chairman Andrew Snaith tweeted on the club's account on Friday: "Thank you to those few prepared to play on next season sadly it wasn't enough and Sleights firsts will now fold.

"To say I'm disappointed & hurt is an understatement.

"Energies will now go into keeping the junior sides going by supporting the excellent volunteers we have there. AS."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleights played last season in the Beckett Football League, and won the Ryedale Hospital Cup final 5-2 against Goldsborough United at the Turnbull Ground last season.